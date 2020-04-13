A day off

Yes, I took the day off yesterday. Apologies for no advance warning, but I fully intended to post last night after eating Easter dinner, and then I didn’t. But man, you should have seen the leg of lamb. I coated it with a paste of muddled garlic, kosher salt and rosemary, and then roasted the crap out of it until it imbued the perfect blush on the innermost cuts.

The chocolate soufflé did not fare as well.

Anyway, I’m back, and don’t get too used to my absence. I’m here writing today even though it’s my birthday — my 50th, a big one — and I’m going to need plenty of time this evening to sit in the dark and feel sorry for myself.

Now, let’s look at some news.

Some news

The governor’s new rules for retail and long-term care go into effect at 5 p.m. today. Most places have already started practicing.

Cone Health will be using the Wesley Long Hospital and the old Women’s Hospital in Greensboro for COVID-19 patients, to “meet the anticipated increase in volume of infected patients in the days and weeks ahead,” according to a press release. From a press release: Women’s Hospital opens April 15, Wesley Long on April 20.

The NC Attorney General’s office is getting hundreds of reports of coronavirus-related scams, so they set up a snitch line. Call 1-877-5-NO-SCAM to report any shady operators.

Try not to read to much into the early-morning tornado watch and wicked waves of thunderstorm. About 240,000 households lost electricity, but by this evening almost all are back online.

There’s a movement afoot to “reopen” the state for business and such ahead in the next couple weeks. Cooper said that were we to lift restrictions now, it would be “catastrophic.” We’re in place until at least the end of April. (Probably longer)

A diversion

Sure, everybody’s watching “Ozark,” but how many of you remember Jason Bateman’s first great TV role? “It’s Your Move,” a sort-of spin-off of “Silver Spoons” that had an inexplicably brief 1984-85 run for such brilliant television. It’s got everything. Bateman played a scheming teenager smarter than all the adults, in the vein of Danny Partridge, with his own version of Reuben Kincaid as an adult ally/foil. Believe me when I say that without “It’s Your Move,” there would be no Ferris Bueller. There was a lost episode, too, which I remember because this was my absolute favorite show, and it ended quickly and with nary a word, like TV shows used to. Bateman, who was 14 or so at the time — the same age I was — is amazing in this. He’s pretty good in “Ozark,” too.

Here’s the pilot from 1984.

