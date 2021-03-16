The last one

If you thought missed my daily updates last week, rest assured you did not. I veered over to the sports desk for a week to cover the ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament for a longform piece that should drop tomorrow or for sure on Thursday when the paper comes out. Frankly, I didn’t have the bandwidth to keep up with these missives.

Frankly, I still don’t. So this will be may last daily update. We will still keep up with stats in the paper every week, but as for this feature: I’m tapping out.

I’ve been doing the update for almost exactly one year. The first one came out the day Guilford County reported its third confirmed case of COVID-19. But for me, the pandemic really began on the third day of last year’s ACC Tournament — the day they pulled Florida State off the court, gave them the trophy and sent everybody home.

I started doing the update when we stopped making a print publication, which lasted about 10 weeks. In the beginning I filed one every day. After six months or so, I started taking weekends off. Lately I have been consumed with newspaper business — great news for TCB, but enough to make me resent the daily update just a bit. And I. donot want to besmirch its memory.

I started doing the update because it was the only way to process the news cycle, which overwhelmed the capabilities of a weekly newspaper. I started it because we were all stuck inside our homes consuming media, looking for the latest data. I started it because I didn’t have much else to do for a while, there, except spend time with my family and wonder if I was going to die on a ventilator.

The update helped me get my head around the pandemic, helped me process a difficult campaign season and its surreal aftermath, helped me think more deeply about Black culture, helped me to feel if I was at least doing something, even if at times it felt like a body count.

Perhaps more than anything else, it has made me feel connected in a way so important to extroverts like me. I missed being out there with the other humans. The daily update felt very much like a conversation. And so I’m deeply appreciative of everyone who kept up, who appreciated the public-domain art I lifted from the Met, who watched the obscure YouTube gems I uncovered as diversions.

Thank you, all.

Let’s do the numbers one last time, shall we?

The numbers

On March 20, 2020, the first day I reported the numbers:

Forsyth County had just recorded its eighth case of coronavirus. As of today, there have been 32,683 cases and 357 deaths. Today, 49,116 residents of Forsyth County have been fully vaccinated (12.8 percent) You can schedule a vaccine on Forsyth County right here.

Guilford County had just logged its fourth case of coronavirus. To date there have been 40,114 confirmed cases in the county, and 533 deaths. Today, 54,548 residents have been fully vaccinated (10.2 percent) Schedule a vaccine in Guilford County here.

Statewide, we had just reached 172 known cases. No one had died here yet. Today: We’ve had 887,311 diagnosed cases, and 11,722 North Carolinians have died from the coronavirus. So far, 11.7 percent of the state (1,222,299) has been fully vaccinated. Hospitalizations have dropped to triple digits; Cone has closed its Greensboro COVID facility. FEMA vaccination sites have begun operation in Greensboro and Winston-Salem and other spots across the state.

It’s not over, but it is ending.

A diversion

Almost 15 years ago, I helped write a short screenplay that won a couple contests and eventually found its way to the Cannes Film Festival in 2008. Yes, I was there, drinking up a literal storm with my old friends Dusty and Matt and a few others in black suits and cheap sunglasses. It might not have been the most fun I ever had, but it’s right up there. And I’m quite proud of the work, of which my efforts were but a small part.

Program notes