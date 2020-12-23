Midweek bailout
This will be my last dispatch this week because, like everyone else, I will be Christmas-ing through the weekend. I’ll be back Monday to start tallying the holiday surge. But for now we’ve got the beginnings of a news dump, with more to come in the days ahead, certainly.
Some news
- Gov. Roy Cooper suspends evictions in NC until Jan. 31. We will see how that plays out in Forsyth County.
- Not sure yet what the UNCG provost did, but he’s outta there because of it.
The numbers
- In North Carolina, we add 5,609, making 494,511, with 39,042 of those testing antigen-positive. We will break a half-million by the end of the week.
- 6,360 deaths.
- 3,043 hospitalizations right now. Most ever.
- 10.7 positive test rate, trending down.
- Guilford adds 488. 20.983 total. One new death for 290
- 3,769 active cases, 205 of them hospitalized.
- 209 new cases (18,979) and five new deaths (212) hit Forsyth County today.
- 3,025 active cases.
