Featured photo: Fire engines surround Crystal Towers in an effort to put out a fourth floor fire. (photo by Gale Melcher)

On Tuesday afternoon, Crystal Towers, downtown Winston-Salem’s 11-story high-rise for low-income elderly and disabled residents, caught fire.

According to Battalion Chief Joe Ramsey with the Winston-Salem Fire Department, the fire was contained to an apartment on the fourth floor. The whole fourth floor and fifth floor were affected by smoke, but as of 3:30 p.m. there were no fatalities or injuries, Ramsey said. The fire has since been put out.

“They’re working to evacuate that at this time,” he said.

The 1972 building has 201 units and currently houses 196 residents.

By 3:30 in the afternoon, the building had not yet completely been evacuated.

“It’s an interesting situation with high-rise fires because you just can’t evacuate people out, you have to sort of shelter-in-place,” Ramsey said.

The building does not have a sprinkler system, but Ramsey said that they were able to connect their hoses to the standpipe.

“It’s like a pipe in the building that allows for us to go to any floor,” he said.

The fire started around 2 p.m. according to resident and city council hopeful Michael Douglas.

“It’s crispy up there,” Douglas said.

Douglas was in the shower when he found out about the fire.

“The maintenance knocked on the door and got me to come out,” he said.

The alarm was going off, but Douglas asserts that the alarm goes off all the time.

“It’s the same alarm that’s always on, we didn’t know if it was real or not,” he said.

One of Douglas’ friends is bedridden.

“They went in and checked on him, but they didn’t get him out,” Douglas said.

People were stuck in the elevator shaft “banging on stuff” when Douglas was leaving the building, he said.

“This is exactly, exactly what we’ve been afraid of,” he added.

WSFD works to put out the fire on Crystal Towers’ fourth floor. (photo by Gale Melcher)

In April, Douglas and his friend Deborah Watkins spoke to TCB regarding safety concerns about the building. Watkins is wheelchair-bound.

“She can’t go up and down no steps,” Douglas said last year.

“If a fire catches in here, are you going to expect me to jump out the back? You crazy,” Watkins had said at the time.

Resident Samuel Grier lives on the 11th floor and was able to come out after the fire was put out. “One of the maintenance men advised me to get on the balcony,” Grier said.

Grier said that he could smell the smoke when he came down the elevator.

For years, residents and local activists have been concerned about Crystal Towers’ aging infrastructure and how it affects the building’s disabled and elderly population. While both elevators — which are often broken-down — are in the process of being repaired and replaced, the building’s problems with accessibility haunts residents and, in the case of a fire, could pose a threat to their safety.

One woman who spoke to TCB said that she just hoped her friend who lives on the fourth floor is safe.

Another resident said, “I’m getting ready to move. I keep putting it off, putting it off, putting it off.”

All CityBeat reporting content is made possible by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, available to republish for free by any news outlet who cares to use it. Learn More ↗ Republish this story 🞬 Republishing Content All content created for the CityBeat— photos, illustrations and text — is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-No Derivatives 4.0 license (CCA-ND). These republishing rules DO NOT apply to all of our content. The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position that specifically reports on city council business in Winston-Salem and Greensboro. You are free to republish all content from the CityBeat under the following conditions: Please copy and paste an html tracking code into articles you post online, allowing us to access analytics on our work.

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. If your site is using Google Analytics already: <script> gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'Crystal Towers, Winston-Salem’s low-income housing high-rise, catches fire Tuesday afternoon, exacerbating tenants’ concerns over safety', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/crystal-towers-winston-salems-low-income-housing-high-rise-catches-fire-tuesday-afternoon-exacerbating-tenants-concerns-over-safety/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script> If your site is not using Google Analytics: <script async src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=UA-49884744-1"></script> <script> window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);} gtag('js', new Date()); gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'Crystal Towers, Winston-Salem’s low-income housing high-rise, catches fire Tuesday afternoon, exacerbating tenants’ concerns over safety', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/crystal-towers-winston-salems-low-income-housing-high-rise-catches-fire-tuesday-afternoon-exacerbating-tenants-concerns-over-safety/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script>

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. Please use our bylines with attribution to Triad City Beat with a live link to our website: "by Gale Melcher/Triad City Beat"

At the bottom of the article (print or web) please include this text (links may be hyperlinked online):

"Triad City Beat is an independent, for-profit news source serving the cities of the NC Piedmont Triad in Guilford and Forsyth counties, online at triad-city-beat.com.

CityBeat content is funded by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, online at nclocalnews.org."

If you have any questions, please contact Brian Clarey at [email protected] <img src="" loading="lazy" style="max-width:600px;" /> <p><em>Featured photo: Fire engines surround Crystal Towers in an effort to put out a fourth floor fire. (photo by Gale Melcher)</em></p> <p class="has-drop-cap">On Tuesday afternoon, Crystal Towers, downtown Winston-Salem’s 11-story high-rise for low-income elderly and disabled residents, caught fire.</p><div class="tcb-2f390d849c1446eec8e7503dbc141661 tcb-empowerlocal" id="tcb-2f390d849c1446eec8e7503dbc141661"></div> <p>According to Battalion Chief Joe Ramsey with the Winston-Salem Fire Department, the fire was contained to an apartment on the fourth floor. The whole fourth floor and fifth floor were affected by smoke, but as of 3:30 p.m. there were no fatalities or injuries, Ramsey said. The fire has since been put out.</p> <p>“They’re working to evacuate that at this time,” he said.</p> <p>The 1972 building has 201 units and <a href="https://triad-city-beat.com/past-present-future-fifty-years-on-crystal-towers-residents-continue-to-fight-for-change/">currently houses</a> 196 residents.</p> <p>By 3:30 in the afternoon, the building had not yet completely been evacuated.</p><div class="tcb-77ba9db8b3559638d0fd6f895d7b0546 tcb-billboard-static" id="tcb-77ba9db8b3559638d0fd6f895d7b0546"></div> <p>“It’s an interesting situation with high-rise fires because you just can’t evacuate people out, you have to sort of shelter-in-place,” Ramsey said.</p> <p>The building does not have a sprinkler system, but Ramsey said that they were able to connect their hoses to the standpipe.</p> <p>“It’s like a pipe in the building that allows for us to go to any floor,” he said.</p> <p>The fire started around 2 p.m. according to resident <a href="https://triad-city-beat.com/michael-douglas-city-council/">and city council hopeful </a>Michael Douglas.</p> <p>“It’s crispy up there,” Douglas said.</p> <p>Douglas was in the shower when he found out about the fire.</p><div class="tcb-34761bee3338da0e7d081a0ddb5ff068 tcb-billboard-static" id="tcb-34761bee3338da0e7d081a0ddb5ff068"></div> <p>“The maintenance knocked on the door and got me to come out,” he said. </p> <p>The alarm was going off, but Douglas asserts that the alarm goes off all the time. </p><div class="tcb-a7ac82f24af820068c3ad79a825c83d2 tcb-tcbevents" id="tcb-a7ac82f24af820068c3ad79a825c83d2"></div> <p>“It’s the same alarm that’s always on, we didn’t know if it was real or not,” he said.</p> <p>One of Douglas’ friends is bedridden. </p> <p>“They went in and checked on him, but they didn’t get him out,” Douglas said.</p> <p>People were stuck in the elevator shaft “banging on stuff” when Douglas was leaving the building, he said.</p><div class="tcb-f59265b82a3ae8c93370d37a500512c3 tcb-billboard-static" id="tcb-f59265b82a3ae8c93370d37a500512c3"></div> <p>“This is exactly, exactly what we’ve been afraid of,” he added.</p> <figure class="wp-block-image size-full"><img loading="lazy" decoding="async" width="2560" height="1920" src="https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/IMG_2457-scaled.jpg?resize=2560%2C1920&ssl=1" alt="" class="wp-image-43376" srcset="https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/IMG_2457-scaled.jpg?w=2560&ssl=1 2560w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/IMG_2457-scaled.jpg?resize=300%2C225&ssl=1 300w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/IMG_2457-scaled.jpg?resize=1024%2C768&ssl=1 1024w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/IMG_2457-scaled.jpg?resize=768%2C576&ssl=1 768w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/IMG_2457-scaled.jpg?resize=1536%2C1152&ssl=1 1536w, https://i0.wp.com/triad-city-beat.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/IMG_2457-scaled.jpg?resize=2048%2C1536&ssl=1 2048w" sizes="(max-width: 1000px) 100vw, 1000px" data-recalc-dims="1" /><figcaption class="wp-element-caption">WSFD works to put out the fire on Crystal Towers’ fourth floor. (photo by Gale Melcher)</figcaption></figure> <p>In April, Douglas and his friend Deborah Watkins spoke to <em>TCB</em> regarding safety concerns about the building. Watkins is wheelchair-bound.</p> <p>“She can’t go up and down no steps,” Douglas <a href="https://triad-city-beat.com/past-present-future-fifty-years-on-crystal-towers-residents-continue-to-fight-for-change/">said last year</a>.</p> <p>“If a fire catches in here, are you going to expect me to jump out the back? You crazy,” Watkins had said at the time.</p> <p>Resident Samuel Grier lives on the 11<sup>th</sup> floor and was able to come out after the fire was put out. “One of the maintenance men advised me to get on the balcony,” Grier said.</p> <p>Grier said that he could smell the smoke when he came down the elevator.</p><div class="tcb-ed5f763354e003424f0c64e7d43beef4 tcb-billboard-static" id="tcb-ed5f763354e003424f0c64e7d43beef4"></div> <p>For years, residents and local activists have been concerned about Crystal Towers’ aging infrastructure and how it affects the building’s disabled and elderly population. While both elevators <a href="https://triad-city-beat.com/crystal-towers-renovations/" data-type="link" data-id="https://triad-city-beat.com/crystal-towers-renovations/">— which are often broken-down —</a> are in the process of being <a href="https://triad-city-beat.com/crystal-towers-elevator-installation-saga-continues/" data-type="link" data-id="https://triad-city-beat.com/crystal-towers-elevator-installation-saga-continues/">repaired and replaced</a>, the building’s problems with accessibility haunts residents and, in the case of a fire, could pose a threat to their safety.</p> <p>One woman who spoke to <em>TCB</em> said that she just hoped her friend who lives on the fourth floor is safe.</p> <p>Another resident said, “I’m getting ready to move. I keep putting it off, putting it off, putting it off.”</p> <div class="tcb-b6046c962d8745e6c213a0be4865c636 tcb-aan-wire" id="tcb-b6046c962d8745e6c213a0be4865c636"></div><div class="tcb-4692389b2ee8863fcaa7fa870a8686d3 tcb-rev-empower" id="tcb-4692389b2ee8863fcaa7fa870a8686d3"></div><div class="tcb-c9b4fbbe1ff36cde190d5d1d9bc5e1d6 tcb-real1" id="tcb-c9b4fbbe1ff36cde190d5d1d9bc5e1d6"></div> Click to copy