Call it what you will: Trump’s Insurrection, the Jan. 6 Rebellion, a Confederacy of Dunces…. Either way, it’s important to remember — better yet, never forget — those North Carolinians who aided and abetted Trump’s attempt to overthrow a free and fair election, subvert the will of the people and abort a Congressional procedure.

Mark Meadows gets his own paragraph. As Trump’s chief of staff, he was an architect of the failed coup, the linchpin for communications to the treasonous president, a co-conspirator with the 147 Congressional Republicans who voted to overturn the results of the 2020 Election.

The NC contingent of that action: Reps. Dan Bishop, Ted Budd, Madison Cawthorn, Virginia Foxx, Richard Hudson, Gregory Murphy and David Rouzer.

To those names we shall add Rep. Donnie Loftus, named to the state House by Gaston County Republicans, who was among those who breached the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 in an attempt to stop the vice president from certifying the election.

Because of this, the Gaston County Republicans must be added to our insurrectionist list.

There are others in the state House and Senate who, by their actions, seem to be on board with the dissolution of our electoral process.

NC Sens. Warren Daniel, Ralph Hies and Paul Newton crafted legislation that would drastically alter the way absentee ballots are counted in the state. If not for Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto, it would have become law.

House members Grey Mills, Keith Kidwell, Timothy Moffitt and Forsyth County’s Jeff Zenger sponsored another bill that would have affected the manner in which absentee ballots were deemed acceptable.

It is worth noting that absentee ballots were what swung the 2020 election for Joe Biden.

House Whip Jon Hardister, along with Reps Frank Iler, Deston Hall and Sarah Stevens, sponsored a bill that, had it passed into law, reads like it would have allowed the NC General Assembly to send its own electors to the Capitol had Trump not carried the state.

On Jan. 6, 2021, part of the plan was for states that Biden won to send their own Republican electors to the Capitol, in defiance of the people’s vote. When informed of this tactic via text on Nov. 2, 2020, after Trump had lost the election, Meadows replied, “I love it.”

Let’s say their names this Jan. 6, end every year hereafter. And let’s remember them on Nov. 8, when they’re all up for re-election.