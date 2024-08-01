Featured photo: Protesters raise their fists at a Fred Cox Jr. rally in High Point. (photo by Carolyn de Berry)
Sonya Massey should still be alive;
she held a pot of water and called out for Jesus;
she was 36 years young.
Marcus Deon Smith should still be alive;
he called for help, “Please, help me sir,” he said;
he was 38 years young.
John Neville should still be alive;
he struggled on the ground and gasped, “I can’t breathe,” five months and three weeks before George Floyd did too;
he was 56 years young.
Fred Cox Jr. should still be alive;
he ran towards a church, sheltering others as he fled;
he was 18 years young.
Joseph Lopez Jr. should still be alive;
he was emerging unarmed from a shed; “I’m coming, I’m coming,” he said;
he was 29 years young.
Nasanto Crenshaw should still be alive;
he sat in the driver’s seat, turning the steering wheel;
he was 17 years young.
Graham Roberson should still be alive;
he held a BB gun and a toy gun;
he was 51 years young.
Ernesto Ruiz should still be alive;
he wielded a machete, not a gun;
he was 41 years young.
Gerald Pinckney should still be alive;
he suffered from PTSD and called the police on himself;
he was 31 years young.
Titus Kopp should still be alive;
he had a knife and was threatening suicide;
he was 28 years young.
The average lifespan in the US is 76 years old;
combined, the police have stolen 415 years of their lives;
their motto is to “protect and serve;”
but we know now that is a lie.
Join the First Amendment Society, a membership that goes directly to funding TCB‘s newsroom.
We believe that reporting can save the world.
The TCB First Amendment Society recognizes the vital role of a free, unfettered press with a bundling of local experiences designed to build community, and unique engagements with our newsroom that will help you understand, and shape, local journalism’s critical role in uplifting the people in our cities.
All revenue goes directly into the newsroom as reporters’ salaries and freelance commissions.
Leave a Reply