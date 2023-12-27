491.

That’s how many stories Triad City Beat published this year, and that’s just original content. Not bad for your scrappy, 3-person news outlet, huh?

Sometimes, when we’re in the thick of it here at TCB, it can be easy to feel overwhelmed and even discouraged with the amount of news that doesn’t get covered in our little corner of the world — or at least covered well.

But looking back at the numbers, it’s plain to see that we’re still doing our part.

Thanks to Gale, who joined our team and took off running this year, we’ve been able to bolster our city council coverage in both Greensboro and Winston-Salem, to great effect.

Our biggest story of the year in terms of pageviews?

The January story that Gale wrote about the first round of the Pallet housing in Greensboro.

It’s still the biggest story we published in 2023 with more than 107,000 views. That’s 14,000 more views than our home page got.

If we zoom out, all of the stories published on our website — including help from our nonprofit partners — got more than 1.7 million page views this year alone. And that’s honestly kind of insane.

We printed 42 papers (having gone biweekly in August) and won multiple awards and grants.

When Brian, Eric and Jordan started TCB back in 2014, they weren’t sure how long they’d be able to keep up the “little paper that could.” And in two months, TCB will be celebrating its 10-year anniversary.

So this is a congrats and a revelatory moment not just for 2023, but for the entire last decade of work that everyone associated with TCB has accomplished. And of course, that includes you. Because without readers, what the heck are we even doing here?

So thanks for an awesome year, and here’s to an even better one in 2024.