While there were only two contested races for Winston-Salem City Council for the general election, the board will have three new faces. City council is in charge of making budget and policy decisions related to police, fire, zoning and more.

Here are the results as of 11:47 p.m. on Tuesday with 100 percent of precincts reporting:

NORTHWEST WARD

WINNER: D – Regina Ford Hall

Hall swept this race with 11,093 votes to Republican opponent Jimmy Hodson’s 6,264, winning by nearly 28 percent. Incumbent Democrat Jeff MacIntosh announced last year that he would not seek re-election.

Hall worked for the US House of Representatives from 2009-14; now she’s the executive director of the Boston-Thurmond community network and previously served as the reintegration and youth development manager with the city of Winston-Salem, helping to coordinate the Winston-Salem Urban Food Policy Council. She worked as a program administrator for Successful Outcomes After Release, or SOAR, a city program that temporarily employs former offenders and gives them work experience in routine labor and clerical jobs.

WEST WARD

WINNER: R – Robert Clark (i)

Clark won this race by a slim margin — 1.44 percent with 10,028 votes to Democrat challenger Chris Smith’s 9,743 votes. Clark has been in office since 2001 and is the chair of the city council’s Finance Committee. He worked as an outside director of Triad Business Bank and is the president and owner of Leesona Industries headquartered in Burlington.

A small business owner, Winston-Salem native and army veteran, Smith also ran for county commission in 2020.

MAYOR

WINNER: D – Allen Joines

On Tuesday, Allen Joines officially secured his role as Winston-Salem’s mayor for the seventh time after running unopposed in the general election. He faced two candidates, JoAnne Allen and Frankie Gist, in the primary.

NORTH WARD

WINNER: D – Denise D. Adams

In March’s primary election, longtime councilmember and Mayor Pro Tempore Denise D. Adams swept her race with more than 65 percent of the vote while facing two challengers, Eunice Campbell and Kymberli Rene Wellman.

On Tuesday, Adams officially retained her seat securing 9,327 votes, after running unopposed in the general election.

Campbell faced Adams during the 2020 primary election and scraped a little over 23 percent of the vote in March, while first-time candidate Wellman gleaned nearly 11 percent.

NORTHEAST WARD

WINNER: D – Barbara Hanes Burke

On Tuesday, Burke secured 10,282 votes after running unopposed.

Burke faced Paula McCoy in the primary, retaining her seat with 61 percent of the vote to McCoy’s 39.

SOUTHWEST WARD

WINNER: D – Scott Andree Bowen

Bowen took this seat with 11,411 votes on Tuesday after running unopposed in both the primary and general election. Incumbent Kevin Mundy announced in December that he would not seek re-election.

SOUTH WARD

WINNER: D – Vivian Joiner

On Tuesday, Joiner won the seat in an uncontested election. She gathered 10,930 votes.

During the primary election in March, in an upset, the local restaurateur captured the Democratic nomination for the South Ward — with more than 35 percent of the vote — from incumbent John Larson.

SOUTHEAST WARD

WINNER: D – James Taylor Jr.

James Taylor, Jr. ran unopposed in the primary election, securing 8,024 votes on Tuesday night.

EAST WARD

WINNER: D – Annette Scippio

In the primary, Councilmember Annette Scippio faced three challengers: Phil Carter, Christopher Taylor and Jared Lamkin. She secured 10,200 votes on Tuesday night.

