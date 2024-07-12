Featured photo: A protester holds a Palestinian flag during a protest ahead of Kamala Harris’s visit to Greensboro on July 11. (photo by Josh Brown)

On July 11, Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at James B. Dudley High School in Greensboro as part of a national tour to promote the Biden-Harris campaign and spoke out against former President Donald Trump.

The campaign event comes as some Democrats across the country have called for President Biden to step down following a weak debate performance on June 27.

Prior to Harris’s arrival at Dudley, a group of protesters gathered near the school to raise awareness about the Biden administration’s handling of the Israel-Gaza conflict. Protesters chanted, held signs and interacted with Biden supporters headed to the event.

Some held signs calling for a ceasefire, which the Biden administration finally called for in May, while also wearing keffiyehs and holding Palestinian flags.

Photos by Josh Brown