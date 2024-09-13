Featured photo: Vice President and Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks before a crowd of around 17,000 attendees at a campaign rally inside the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. on Sept. 12. (photo by Joseph Navin)

On Sept. 12, Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris visited Greensboro and spoke for half an hour at the Greensboro Coliseum. Attendees also included Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, Rep. Kathy Manning, Gov. Roy Cooper, Attorney General Josh Stein and NC Superintendent of Public Instruction candidate Mo Green.

Outside the rally, which drew more than 17,000 attendees, a group of about 30 protesters set up to call attention to the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Photos by Carolyn de Berry, Brandon Demery and Joseph Navin.

(photo by Brandon Demery) (photo by Brandon Demery) (photo by Brandon Demery) (photo by Brandon Demery) (photo by Brandon Demery) (photo by Brandon Demery) (photo by Brandon Demery) (photo by Brandon Demery) (photo by Brandon Demery) (photo by Brandon Demery) (photo by Brandon Demery) (photo by Brandon Demery) (photo by Brandon Demery) (photo by Brandon Demery) (photo by Brandon Demery) (photo by Brandon Demery) (photo by Brandon Demery) (photo by Brandon Demery) (photo by Brandon Demery) (photo by Brandon Demery) (photo by Brandon Demery) (photo by Brandon Demery) (photo by Brandon Demery) (photo by Brandon Demery) (photo by Brandon Demery) (photo by Brandon Demery) (photo by Brandon Demery) (photo by Brandon Demery) (photo by Brandon Demery) (photo by Carolyn de Berry) (photo by Carolyn de Berry) (photo by Carolyn de Berry) (photo by Carolyn de Berry) (photo by Carolyn de Berry) (photo by Carolyn de Berry) (photo by Carolyn de Berry) (photo by Carolyn de Berry) (photo by Carolyn de Berry) (photo by Carolyn de Berry) (photo by Carolyn de Berry) Rep. Kathy Manning attends the Kamala Harris rally at the Greensboro Coliseum on Sept. 12 (photo by Carolyn de Berry) (photo by Carolyn de Berry) (photo by Carolyn de Berry) Gov. Roy Cooper attends the Kamala Harris rally at the Greensboro Coliseum on Sept. 12 (photo by Carolyn de Berry) Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Josh Stein attends the Kamala Harris rally at the Greensboro Coliseum on Sept. 12 (photo by Carolyn de Berry) (photo by Carolyn de Berry) (photo by Carolyn de Berry) (photo by Carolyn de Berry) (photo by Carolyn de Berry) (photo by Carolyn de Berry) Superintendent of Public Education candidate Mo Green attends the Kamala Harris rally at the Greensboro Coliseum on Sept. 12 (photo by Carolyn de Berry) (photo by Carolyn de Berry) Gov. Roy Cooper attends a Kamala Harris campaign rally at the Greensboro Coliseum on Sept. 12. (photo by Joseph Navin) Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Josh Stein attends a Kamala Harris campaign rally at the Greensboro Coliseum on Sept. 12. (photo by Joseph Navin) (photo by Joseph Navin) (photo by Joseph Navin)