Featured photo: Vice President and Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks before a crowd of around 17,000 attendees at a campaign rally inside the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. on Sept. 12. (photo by Joseph Navin)
On Sept. 12, Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris visited Greensboro and spoke for half an hour at the Greensboro Coliseum. Attendees also included Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, Rep. Kathy Manning, Gov. Roy Cooper, Attorney General Josh Stein and NC Superintendent of Public Instruction candidate Mo Green.
Outside the rally, which drew more than 17,000 attendees, a group of about 30 protesters set up to call attention to the ongoing genocide in Gaza.
Photos by Carolyn de Berry, Brandon Demery and Joseph Navin.
