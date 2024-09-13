Featured photo: Scenes from the Kamala Harris rally at the Greensboro Coliseum on Sept. 12 (photo by Carolyn de Berry)

In a packed arena at the Greensboro Coliseum on Thursday afternoon, it was nearly impossible to hear Vice President Kamala Harris’s remarks at some points during her half hour campaign speech due to the uproarious cheers from the audience. According to campaign officials, more than 17,000 people had attended the event, some traveling from as far as Wilmington to be there.

While Harris touched on some campaign promises like a $6,000 tax credit to parents of newborns, a $50,000 tax credit for small business owners and plans to build millions of new affordable homes, we turned our focus to the voters who attended the event to get their thoughts on why they were supporting the Harris-Walz campaign.

Toni Simpson and Claire Olsen attended Kamala Harris’s campaign event in Greensboro on Sept. 12. (photo by Sayaka Matsuoka)

Toni Simpson (Raleigh), Claire Olsen (Cary)

‘I’m hopeful for the civility’

Toni Simpson told TCB that she voted for Trump in 2016. She said she was drawn to Trump’s identity as a businessman and hoped that he would impact the economy for the better.

“I thought he was going to come in and basically kick ass and be the Apprentice, and come in and clean house and make everything good,” Simpson said. “And I had no idea he was what he is.”

She pointed to the overt racism of Trump’s candidacy and of some of his supporters as pushing her away from supporting him.

“I have a mixed child, so I’m affected by how my daughter’s treated,” she said.

As a single mother, Simpson said she’s concerned about the cost of goods, affordable housing and uniting women. Her friend, Claire Olsen, has always been a registered Democrat, and said that what she’s looking forward to a shift in the way people treat one another.

“I’m just hopeful for the civility,” Olsen said. “Bringing that back.”

Simpson also noted how she’s concerned about reproductive rights and making sure that women have opportunities whether it’s in business, education or speaking out about sexual assault.

“We’re gonna unite women and get women in charge,” Simpson said.

Stephen and Laura Axthelm attended Kamala Harris’s campaign event in Greensboro on Sept. 12. (photo by Sayaka Matsuoka)

Stephen and Laura Axthelm (Wilmington)

‘We’re taking them all back’

Husband and wife Stephen and Laura Axthelm of Wilmington drove more than three hours to see Harris on Thursday and Stephen said they would have driven another seven just to see her.

“It was such a privilege to get to see her speak,” Stephen said.

“I cried like a baby,” Laura added.

For the two, the Democratic nominee represented more than just an opportunity to defeat Donald Trump; they viewed the fight for Harris as a fight for democracy.

“We’re pro-democracy,” Stephen said. “We’re pro-climate. We have a daughter who nobody should be telling her what she can do with her body.”

“And you know, the alternative is a very strange, corrupt man who doesn’t really have any common sense,” Laura added.

The two pointed to a few of Trump’s comments from the Sept. 10 presidential debate as a sign that he wasn’t fit to lead.

“We don’t think that somebody who thinks that immigrants are ‘eating people’s pets’ because he heard it on TV should be anywhere near a position of power,” Stephen said.

Laura, who has been a registered independent in the past, said that she’s excited to cast her vote for Harris.

“It’s really wonderful to have hope again, to feel optimistic,” Laura said.

“The joy is back,” added Stephen, who wore a shirt that said “America needs unions.”

He noted how both he and Laura have been union members in the past.

And as an act of defiance, the two also wore matching camo Harris-Walz baseball caps, which they said they were “taking back.”

“We believe that we’ve allowed the MAGA group to take over freedom, the flag and hats,” Stephen said. “And we want them all back. We’re taking them all back.”

Gail Horton Blair, Rhonda Lilly, Stacy Ballard and Trina Clark attended Kamala Harris’s campaign event in Greensboro on Sept. 12. (photo by Sayaka Matsuoka)

Gail Horton Blair (Kernersville), Trina Clark (High Point), Stacy Ballard (Greensboro), Rhonda Lilly (Greensboro)

‘It’s a reflection of ourselves’

Book banning, Project 2025, reproductive rights, racism. Those were a handful of issues that concerned a group of Black women who attended the rally together on Thursday.

“I’m supporting [Harris] because I think there’s a real need for change,” said Trina Clark of High Point. “I’m concerned about the negativity that’s going on now in politics, and I think we need to move beyond that.” She mentioned how people are afraid and indicated that racism plays a factor.

“I think in terms of going after people of color, I think that’s a major issue,” Clark said. “It’s not about just dealing with your Caucasian race. We’re dealing with all races, and we all need to be treated the same.”

For Greensboro’s Stacy Ballard, the election of Harris, who would be the first Black and Asian female president if elected, is a matter of representation.

“It’s a reflection of ourselves,” said Ballard, who is also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha, the sorority that Harris is also a part of. “You see the growth; you see the hope and I know that my son and hopefully one day his children, they will have the opportunity.”

Gail Horton Blair of Kernersville agreed. She sees Harris as a fresh start.

Echoing Harris’s own words from the rally, Blair said that she’s excited for the candidate to “turn the page” on Trump and bring a new energy to the White House.

Members of the group also noted how they were concerned about Project 2025 and its connection to Trump.

“I know he says that he doesn’t know anything about that project, but all the stuff that’s in there is the things he talks about,” Rhonda Lilly of Greensboro said.

In particular, Lilly said she was concerned about how Project 2025 could impact farmers.

Clark also mentioned how the plan would get rid of the Department of Education and further “whitewash” history.

“Our kids are not learning about our history,” Clark said. “I think [education] will be more equal under them; with Walz being a school teacher, he understands the importance of that.”

For Blair, the answer is simple. She sees Trump as a divisive figure who does more harm than good.

“The name calling, and Kamala Harris is about bringing people together,” Blair said. “And appreciating one another and their gifts. That’s what the world needs to come together and make this a better place.”

Timi Fawole (Greensboro), Tierra Ingram (Greensboro)

NC A&T State University students Tierra Ingram ad Timi Fawole attended Kamala Harris’s campaign event in Greensboro on Sept. 12. (photo by Sayaka Matsuoka)

‘It’s getting more young people aware’

NC A&T State University students Timi Fawole and Tierra Ingram are looking forward to casting their ballots in a presidential election for the first time this fall. Both of the young women, who are 20 years old, said that they’re excited that they have the opportunity to vote for a Black woman for their first election.

“I just think it’s a change that’s well-needed,” Fawole said. “And I’m proud to be a part of making this change.”

Ingram noted how Harris is an HBCU alum (she attended Howard University) and how it’s important to her that the president will continue to support HBCUs like NC A&T. Both Fawole and Ingram also noted that Harris’s support of the middle class and her promises to build an “opportunity economy” were important to them.

As registered Democrats, both of them said they would have cast their vote for Biden had he remained the nominee, but that they were much happier with Harris at the top of the ticket.

“I think making the switch from Joe Biden to Kamala has brought in a lot more Gen Z voters,” Ingram said.

They noted the Harris campaign’s successful use of social media as reaching a younger audience.

“It’s getting more young people aware,” Fawole said. “I feel like it’s really effective.”

Matthew M. (Greensboro)

James Fox and Matthew M. attended Kamala Harris’s campaign event in Greensboro on Sept. 12. (photo by Sayaka Matsuoka)

‘I don’t want to go back to that’

Matthew M., who preferred to use just his last name for privacy’s sake, said that he’s been following Kamala Harris since she was on the presidential ticket in 2016.

“I love her,” Matthew said. “I follow her, I love the work she did on the Judiciary Committee, I have her book, I watch all her stuff.”

As a registered Democrat, Matthew said that he was always going to vote blue but that he’s noticed and felt the renewed energy since Harris became the presidential nominee.

“She’s much more energetic,” Matthew said. “Any negative point of view that [Republicans] had about Joe Biden, visually and mentally, they cannot attach to her.”

As a 34 year old, some of the issues that are most important to him include affordable housing (“I cannot afford to purchase a home. A down payment is a huge thing.”), reproductive rights (“Abortion is healthcare.”) and the Supreme Court (“They’re blocking progress.”).

Matthew also said that he remembers what it was like when Trump won in 2016 and doesn’t ever want to feel that way again.

“I lived through 2016, I lived through 2020,” Matthew said. “It’s true; [Trump] will not have any guardrails.”

He implored others to understand the importance of this election and argued that it wasn’t just a vote for Trump or Kamala, it’s more than that.

“It’s bigger than [Green Party] versus Donald versus Kamala,” Matthew. “I’m concerned about democracy; I’m concerned about rights…. I remember the day after [Trump] was elected and I got on the subway in New York and the energy was different outside. And I’m older now and I don’t want to go back to that.”