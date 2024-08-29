A new method for Greensboro city employees to air their grievances is kicking into gear via a civil service board, which was mandated by state legislators last year for the Gate City as well as Winston-Salem.

If a police or fire department employee has been fired or let go, suspended, reduced in rank, transferred against their will or denied a promotion or pay raise, they can pursue action from the board by requesting a hearing. This board has the power to overturn decisions made by police and fire department heads, and also has the power to initiate an investigation.

Last year, the state legislature required the two cities to establish their civil service boards after local Forsyth and Guilford representatives pushed for it via House Bill 470. The board was initially supposed to serve all city employees, but at the last minute legislators changed the language to only apply to police and fire employees. It became law in August 2023 via Senate Bill 9, an omnibus bill, and cut out many employees who had been urging the cities and state to create these boards.

Since SB9’s adoption, city attorneys and staff have been developing the official rules for Greensboro’s board.

Who can serve on the board?

Per an Aug. 20 city council decision, the voting procedure for the selection of the five-member board is now in place. The city is currently accepting applications from residents for nominations; applications are due by Aug. 30.

Later this year, police and fire department employees will vote on one member each for their respective departments. Voting opens on Oct. 1 and ends on Oct. 31. The winners will be announced on Nov. 1. Another member will be chosen by the mutual agreement of the police and fire chiefs. The fourth member will be selected by the mayor and city council. The fifth will be selected by the mutual agreement of the four members 30 days after the police and fire members have been selected.

Current city employees can’t serve on the civil service board, but former employees can if they stopped working for the city at least seven years ago.

City council voted 7-1 to put the voting procedure in place, with Councilmember Sharon Hightower voting against it. Hightower has long been against this new board, and wasn’t happy with its makeup since the city council will only get one appointee.

“We’ve got nine people up here with nine different opinions of who we want on that board,” Hightower said last spring.

“I just think it’s awful,” she said as she voted against it last week.

During the city council meeting, Attorney Chuck Watts and Mayor Nancy Vaughan urged the council to vote in favor of the rules so as not to spoil their good working relationship with the state legislature.

“The legislature has authority to decide how to deal with it if we weren’t to follow through. You know the phrase, ‘Don’t tug on Superman’s cape.’ I would avoid not going forward with this,” Watts noted.

“We have been very successful getting requests filled that we have asked the legislature for, and I think we need to move ahead with this,” Vaughan persisted.

In June, Winston-Salem’s city leaders established their own rules for a board in a 6-2 vote. Councilmembers Jeff MacIntosh and Barbara Hanes Burke voted against it.

Winston-Salem and Greensboro are both spending $50,000 on the board this year, and both boards are expected to start up by January 2025.

All CityBeat reporting content is made possible by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, available to republish for free by any news outlet who cares to use it. Learn More ↗ Republish this story 🞬 Republishing Content All content created for the CityBeat— photos, illustrations and text — is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-No Derivatives 4.0 license (CCA-ND). These republishing rules DO NOT apply to all of our content. The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position that specifically reports on city council business in Winston-Salem and Greensboro. You are free to republish all content from the CityBeat under the following conditions: Please copy and paste an html tracking code into articles you post online, allowing us to access analytics on our work.

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. If your site is using Google Analytics already: <script> gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'A new process that allows police and firefighters to appeal job changes is coming to Greensboro next year', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/greensboro-civil-service-board-2025/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script> If your site is not using Google Analytics: <script async src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=UA-49884744-1"></script> <script> window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);} gtag('js', new Date()); gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'A new process that allows police and firefighters to appeal job changes is coming to Greensboro next year', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/greensboro-civil-service-board-2025/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script>

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. Please use our bylines with attribution to Triad City Beat with a live link to our website: "by Gale Melcher/Triad City Beat"

At the bottom of the article (print or web) please include this text (links may be hyperlinked online):

"Triad City Beat is an independent, for-profit news source serving the cities of the NC Piedmont Triad in Guilford and Forsyth counties, online at triad-city-beat.com.

CityBeat content is funded by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, online at nclocalnews.org."

If you have any questions, please contact Brian Clarey at [email protected] <img src="" loading="lazy" style="max-width:600px;" /> <p class="has-drop-cap">A new method for Greensboro city employees to air their grievances is kicking into gear via a <a href="https://triad-city-beat.com/what-is-a-civil-service-board-and-why-are-gso-and-w-s-leaders-opposed-to-it/">civil service board</a>, which was mandated by state legislators last year for the Gate City as well as Winston-Salem.</p> <p>If a police or fire department employee has been fired or let go, suspended, reduced in rank, transferred against their will or denied a promotion or pay raise, they can pursue action from the board by requesting a hearing. This board has the power to overturn decisions made by police and fire department heads, and also has the power to initiate an investigation. </p><div class="tcb-564e1b60246768b52bbd27744df798bf tcb-empowerlocal" id="tcb-564e1b60246768b52bbd27744df798bf"></div> <p>Last year, the state legislature required the two cities to establish their civil service boards after local Forsyth and Guilford representatives pushed for it via <a href="https://www.ncleg.gov/BillLookUp/2023/H470">House Bill 470</a>. The board was initially <a href="https://triad-city-beat.com/civil-service-board-bill-passed/">supposed to serve all city employees</a>, but at the last minute legislators changed the language to only apply to police and fire employees. It became law in August 2023 via <a href="https://www.ncleg.gov/BillLookUp/2023/S0009">Senate Bill 9</a>, an omnibus bill, and cut out <a href="https://triad-city-beat.com/gso-workers-demand-minimum-wage/">many employees</a> who had been urging the cities and state to create these boards.</p> <p>Since SB9’s adoption, city attorneys and staff have been developing the official rules for Greensboro’s board.</p><div class="tcb-9877e5b01719ee58f0b8b8ab8f55a7a9 tcb-empowerlocal-compact-flipp" id="tcb-9877e5b01719ee58f0b8b8ab8f55a7a9"></div> <h2 class="wp-block-heading"><strong>Who can serve on the board?</strong></h2> <p class="has-drop-cap">Per an <a href="https://pub-greensboro-nc.escribemeetings.com/Meeting.aspx?Id=f28c1ab6-0906-4f2c-bf3e-7f4d57c2a316&Agenda=Agenda&lang=English&Item=103&Tab=attachments">Aug. 20 city council decision</a>, the <a href="https://pub-greensboro-nc.escribemeetings.com/filestream.ashx?DocumentId=45654">voting procedure</a> for the selection of the five-member board is now in place. The city is currently accepting applications from residents for nominations; <a href="https://us.services.docusign.net/webforms-ux/v1.0/forms/fe4f1129deece3b72620872b40c16425">applications are due</a> by Aug. 30.</p><div class="tcb-c8662b4559ad65d669d2cc13692323d5 tcb-tcb-signup-widget" id="tcb-c8662b4559ad65d669d2cc13692323d5"></div> <p>Later this year, police and fire department employees will vote on one member each for their respective departments. Voting opens on Oct. 1 and ends on Oct. 31. The winners will be announced on Nov. 1. Another member will be chosen by the mutual agreement of the police and fire chiefs. The fourth member will be selected by the mayor and city council. The fifth will be selected by the mutual agreement of the four members 30 days after the police and fire members have been selected.</p> <p>Current city employees can’t serve on the civil service board, but former employees can if they stopped working for the city at least seven years ago. </p><div class="tcb-ad44fa62bab177b7631a5bc00f19adfe tcb-billboard-static" id="tcb-ad44fa62bab177b7631a5bc00f19adfe"></div> <p>City council voted 7-1 to put the voting procedure in place, with Councilmember Sharon Hightower voting against it. Hightower has long been against this new board, and wasn’t happy with its makeup since the city council will only get one appointee. </p><div class="tcb-e930bde51c30945ebe0eb6c1a7c06e87 tcb-tcbevents" id="tcb-e930bde51c30945ebe0eb6c1a7c06e87"></div> <p>“We’ve got nine people up here with nine different opinions of who we want on that board,” Hightower <a href="https://triad-city-beat.com/what-is-a-civil-service-board-and-why-are-gso-and-w-s-leaders-opposed-to-it/">said last spring</a>.</p> <p>“I just think it’s awful,” she said as she voted against it last week.</p> <p>During the city council meeting, Attorney Chuck Watts and Mayor Nancy Vaughan urged the council to vote in favor of the rules so as not to spoil their good working relationship with the state legislature.</p> <p>“The legislature has authority to decide how to deal with it if we weren’t to follow through. You know the phrase, ‘Don’t tug on Superman’s cape.’ I would avoid not going forward with this,” Watts noted. </p> <p>“We have been very successful getting requests filled that we have asked the legislature for, and I think we need to move ahead with this,” Vaughan persisted.</p> <p><a href="https://triad-city-beat.com/winston-salem-gets-civil-service-board-for-police-fire/">In June</a>, Winston-Salem’s city leaders established their own rules for a board in a 6-2 vote. Councilmembers Jeff MacIntosh and Barbara Hanes Burke voted against it.</p><div class="tcb-3dfea24f27f9f79712aced6ac388a135 tcb-billboard-static" id="tcb-3dfea24f27f9f79712aced6ac388a135"></div> <p>Winston-Salem and Greensboro are both spending $50,000 on the board this year, and both boards are expected to start up by January 2025.</p> <div class="tcb-a073a123ef7c90c8f5c275e13448b83a tcb-aan-wire" id="tcb-a073a123ef7c90c8f5c275e13448b83a"></div><div class="tcb-fef93380321d025e0a5bdbcefe0a1e0d tcb-rev-empower" id="tcb-fef93380321d025e0a5bdbcefe0a1e0d"></div><div class="tcb-9641e20b478c3692355a96f6dfc6a5a3 tcb-real1" id="tcb-9641e20b478c3692355a96f6dfc6a5a3"></div> Click to copy