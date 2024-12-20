Starting on Jan. 2, the city of Greensboro will be accepting applications to fill Mayor Pro Tempore Yvonne Johnson’s vacant at-large seat on city council, until Jan. 17. Johnson passed away at 82 on Dec. 4. She served for decades on the city council, as mayor and mayor pro tempore. The person selected to be mayor pro tempore will be chosen by all members of the city council.
The link to apply for the at-large seat will go live beginning Jan. 2. The application will include a few questions and the option to upload a resume.
Applicants must be a resident of Greensboro, live within the city limits and be a registered voter of voting age. Prospective applicants will have a chance to give a five-minute presentation during the Jan. 28 city council meeting. During that meeting, the mayor and city council will determine who will fill the seat. The new member will be administered the oath of office during the Feb. 4 city council meeting.
The city of Greensboro has five districts, represented by five city councilmembers. The three remaining positions are at-large seats. The next city council election will be held in 2025.
All CityBeat reporting content is made possible by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, available to republish for free by any news outlet who cares to use it. Learn More ↗
Join the First Amendment Society, a membership that goes directly to funding TCB‘s newsroom.
We believe that reporting can save the world.
The TCB First Amendment Society recognizes the vital role of a free, unfettered press with a bundling of local experiences designed to build community, and unique engagements with our newsroom that will help you understand, and shape, local journalism’s critical role in uplifting the people in our cities.
All revenue goes directly into the newsroom as reporters’ salaries and freelance commissions.
Raised in Wilmington, N.C., Gale is a graduate from North Carolina State University. She loves exploring the great outdoors, and when she’s not writing she likes to pick up a paintbrush or camera to document the world around her.
Leave a Reply