The second annual Greensboro Bound Literary Festival comes to the Gate City this weekend through the efforts of Scuppernong Books and crew, who gathered more than 90 authors for this year’s four-day literary extravaganza. There are readings, workshops, panels and parties, all dedicated to the written word.

We’ve teased out some of the more compelling events, and our lead story was a natural — a visit from Ani DiFranco is surely big news in the Triad, especially since she’s with local hero Rhiannon Giddens.

But in between the big-name ticketed events you’ll find untold chapters of history, writing advice, emerging genres and perhaps even some performances. Like books themselves, all the good stuff is between the pages.

by Lauren Barber, Cason Ragland, Savi Ettinger, Jordan Green, and Sayaka Matsuoka

