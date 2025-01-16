Winston-Salem’s housing authority is going through changes.
In the last couple of months, HAWS — the city’s housing authority — has welcomed two new board members, moved their headquarters to the King building on Cleveland Avenue, is working on building new public housing with a Choice Neighborhoods Initiative grant and has plans to rebrand the organization, which was discussed by HAWS’s board of commissioners during Tuesday’s monthly board meeting.
HAWS is one of many agencies that the US Department of Housing and Urban Development funds so they can provide housing to low-income residents.
HAWS’s executive director Kevin Cheshire explained during Tuesday’s meeting that in April they anticipate the grand opening of the King building — which is currently being revamped — would “coincide with the rebranding.” In an email to TCB, Cheshire declined to share why the organization is rebranding, instead stating that the organization is “hoping to roll this out as part of a coordinated strategy tied to the grand opening of our building.” He added that he preferred “the specifics not be in the public domain until that time.”
Cheshire also said that they are not “in a position to either confirm or deny a new name or otherwise address the scope of the rebranding effort.”
However, elevator decals with the word “ASPIRE” could be spotted in the King building at 901 Cleveland Ave.
Additionally, local writer and activist C.P. Tew wrote in a Winston Watchman piece published on Wednesday that a HAWS staffer confirmed to him on Tuesday that the organization would “soon be renamed ASPIRE.”
HAWS manages 10 public housing buildings with more than one thousand units altogether, including Healy Towers, Sunrise Towers and Piedmont Park, as well as Crystal Towers — a downtown high rise built in the 1970s specifically for the elderly. It still serves this population to this day, as well as people with disabilities. However, after years of deteriorating conditions at the building such as broken-down elevators and leaky laundry facilities, as well as bedbugs, rodents and other pests, HAWS nearly sold Crystal Towers in 2020. However, after pushback from the building’s community and local activists, HAWS decided to renovate the deteriorating building instead. After more than a year of work, both elevators have been replaced.
What else is going on with HAWS?
With rising rents, HAWS is pinching the purse strings of their Section 8 program, limiting the number of housing vouchers they are able to distribute. Vouchers offset housing costs for low-income, elderly and disabled residents, allowing them to put only a certain percentage of their income toward rent. HAWS’s voucher waiting list was open for two days in April 2024 after being closed for more than two years.
Last year, HUD footed the bill when HAWS was over budget, Cheshire said, but this year HUD doesn’t anticipate being able to step in.
“We have to carefully track the vouchers that we have leased up, because if we overspend this year, we’re going to have to find that money somewhere else,” he said during Tuesday’s meeting.
