Featured photo: Jamilla Pinder, Greensboro’s new at-large city councilmember (Photo courtesy of the city of Greensboro)
In a 7-1 vote on Friday afternoon, Jamilla Pinder was selected as Greensboro’s new at-large city councilmember.
Pinder, who grew up in Greensboro, is the director of community engagement and impact for the Cone Health Foundation and will fill the seat formerly held by Yvonne Johnson who passed away in December.
Pinder has served on a number of local boards including the Arts Council of Greater Greensboro and the Greensboro Transit Advisory Council, and has been involved in United Way of Greensboro, Greensboro Community Food Task Force and New Hope Community Development Group.
Marikay Abuzuaiter, the city’s new mayor pro tempore, cast the sole vote in opposition. After the vote, Abuzuaiter thanked Mayor Nancy Vaughan for “pulling all of this together” and added that she wanted to let Pinder know that she will “work with her in anything that she” needs her to.
In a conversation with reporters after the meeting, Abuzuaiter said she felt like there were some other candidates who should “have been in the top.”
Pinder, 46, will become the youngest person on council.
Friday’s meeting lasted only 14 minutes, with brief comments by councilmembers after they first heard from 19 total candidates on Tuesday.
That’s when Pinder and 18 other candidates were called to the podium to make their case as to why they should have a seat up there with them. Among the other candidates included Yvonne Johnson’s son, Vernon Johnson.
During her comments, Pinder said that she’s passionate about making the city a great place, and that her superpower is “building relationships deeply” and that she’s a data geek.
Pinder reiterated those sentiments on Friday to reporters, particularly in reference to whether she would seek to run for office this fall. All city council members will be up for re-election in November.
She wasn’t ready to say because she is a “data-informed decision maker,” and needs some time in the role before she makes that decision.
Pinder added that she’s still “trying to process everything.”
But she’s a “curious” and “inquisitive” person, she noted.
“I’m going to try to figure out and understand how things go,” she said.
Pinder is registered as unaffiliated according to NC voting records.
