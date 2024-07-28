Featured photo: In February, Winston-Salem’s unhoused residents and local activists slept outside city hall to demand action from city leaders. (Photo by Gale Melcher)

Many Triad residents leaving work at the end of the day have a home to wake up in the next morning.

But some residents have to worry about where they’re going to lay their head, how much they’re going to sleep and if they’ll survive the night.

Since 1999, nearly 600 people have been killed simply for being unhoused. Stress combined with lack of sleep can make it particularly hard to focus and attend to basic needs that people with housing often take for granted.

To alleviate the housing crisis, Winston-Salem leaders are working toward becoming the next city in North Carolina to offer temporary housing to people facing homelessness. Following in the footsteps of cities such as Greensboro and High Point that bought Pallet homes, 64-square-foot aluminum units that offer two people a place to sleep each, Winston-Salem seeks to purchase similar structures, but from a different company — and at a different price point. These units are collapsible micro shelters created by Foldum Corp.

The city is looking into buying 10-15 of the company’s micro shelters, which start at $10,000 and 156 square feet — around twice the size of the Greensboro Pallet shelters and nearly $8,000 cheaper. Add-ons such as bathrooms and mini-kitchens are also available with Foldum’s micro shelters. Greensboro bought 30 Pallet shelters in 2022 for $535,014 for the Doorway Project, a city-funded program that gives people a place to sleep during the cold winter months. Case managers help residents look for permanent housing during their stay.

Winston-Salem is looking into shelter designs that can house two people with a wall separating their rooms for privacy.

Shereka Floyd, the city’s Housing Programs manager with the Neighborhood Services Department, says that the units haven’t been bought yet, but that they are currently working to locate two city-owned lots that will be “suitable for the project scope” once an engineer assesses the “feasibility of the possible lots and locations.”

The units are portable and can be easily set up, and can collapse all the way down to a height of 18 inches.

Having stable housing gives people the opportunity to get back on their feet without having to worry about where they’re going to lay their head at night.

A 2000 study that gave people access to housing showed that after years, 88 percent of program participants remained housed.

In Denver, CO, a study showed that after two years, participants had an average of eight more office-based visits for psychiatric diagnoses, three more prescription medications and six fewer emergency department visits than the control group.

While the shelters wouldn’t be permanent housing, 80 percent of Doorway Project residents in 2022-23 were able to “move into some other type of shelter or housing by the end of the program,” according to the IRC’s Executive Director Kristina Singleton. Seventy-five people resided in the shelters that year.

Back in March, Mayor Pro Tempore Denise D. Adams said that the city needs to “get out of the box” when it comes to housing.

“What is it that people need right now where they are?” she asked. “It’s not always going to be a “brick and mortar building.”

Due to limited shelter space, many homeless people have to stay in the estimated 270 encampments that exist around the city.

But with the Supreme Court’s recent June decision to penalize those who sleep or camp in public spaces such as sidewalks, streets and city parks, homeless people are being put at even greater risk. Some state leaders, such as California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom, have already given orders to state agencies to start clearing encampments.

Councilmember Robert C. Clark said that people often call him saying things like, “Why don’t you shut down the encampments?”

“Where do you want them to go?” Clark responded.

All CityBeat reporting content is made possible by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, available to republish for free by any news outlet who cares to use it. Learn More ↗ Republish this story 🞬 Republishing Content All content created for the CityBeat— photos, illustrations and text — is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-No Derivatives 4.0 license (CCA-ND). These republishing rules DO NOT apply to all of our content. The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position that specifically reports on city council business in Winston-Salem and Greensboro. You are free to republish all content from the CityBeat under the following conditions: Please copy and paste an html tracking code into articles you post online, allowing us to access analytics on our work.

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. If your site is using Google Analytics already: <script> gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'As homelessness becomes increasingly criminalized across the US, Winston-Salem leaders look into temporary housing models', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/temporary-housing-in-winston-salem/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script> If your site is not using Google Analytics: <script async src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/gtag/js?id=UA-49884744-1"></script> <script> window.dataLayer = window.dataLayer || []; function gtag(){dataLayer.push(arguments);} gtag('js', new Date()); gtag('config', 'UA-49884744-1'); gtag('event', 'page_view', { page_title: 'As homelessness becomes increasingly criminalized across the US, Winston-Salem leaders look into temporary housing models', page_location: 'https://triad-city-beat.com/temporary-housing-in-winston-salem/', send_to: 'UA-49884744-1' }); </script>

It can be dropped onto the page right beneath the copyable content, available below. Please use our bylines with attribution to Triad City Beat with a live link to our website: "by Gale Melcher/Triad City Beat"

At the bottom of the article (print or web) please include this text (links may be hyperlinked online):

"Triad City Beat is an independent, for-profit news source serving the cities of the NC Piedmont Triad in Guilford and Forsyth counties, online at triad-city-beat.com.

CityBeat content is funded by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, online at nclocalnews.org."

If you have any questions, please contact Brian Clarey at [email protected] <img src="" loading="lazy" style="max-width:600px;" /> <p><em>Featured photo: In February, Winston-Salem’s unhoused residents and local activists <a href="https://triad-city-beat.com/despite-near-freezing-temps-activists-and-unhoused-community-members-sleep-on-the-steps-of-winston-salems-city-hall-to-protest-lack-of-housing/" data-type="link" data-id="https://triad-city-beat.com/despite-near-freezing-temps-activists-and-unhoused-community-members-sleep-on-the-steps-of-winston-salems-city-hall-to-protest-lack-of-housing/">slept outside city hall</a> to demand action from city leaders. (Photo by Gale Melcher)</em></p> <p class="has-drop-cap">Many Triad residents leaving work at the end of the day have a home to wake up in the next morning.</p><div class="tcb-3e7f53016befefbde1599a789fa4d3d0 tcb-empowerlocal" id="tcb-3e7f53016befefbde1599a789fa4d3d0"></div> <p>But some residents have to worry about where they’re going to lay their head, how much they’re going to sleep and <a href="https://nationalhomeless.org/tag/hate-crimes/">if they’ll survive</a> the night. </p> <p>Since 1999, nearly 600 people have been killed simply for being unhoused. Stress combined with lack of sleep can make it particularly hard to focus and attend to basic needs that people with housing often take for granted.</p> <p>To alleviate the housing crisis, Winston-Salem leaders are working toward becoming the next city in North Carolina to offer temporary housing to people facing homelessness. Following in the footsteps of cities such as <a href="https://triad-city-beat.com/the-pallet-open/" data-type="link" data-id="https://triad-city-beat.com/the-pallet-open/">Greensboro</a> and <a href="https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/high-point-homeless-shelter-preparing-pallet-shelters-to-house-residents-for-winter/83-cb8a5517-d3c5-460e-b8e1-7b73c83f031a" data-type="link" data-id="https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/high-point-homeless-shelter-preparing-pallet-shelters-to-house-residents-for-winter/83-cb8a5517-d3c5-460e-b8e1-7b73c83f031a">High Point</a> that bought Pallet homes, 64-square-foot aluminum units that offer two people a place to sleep each, Winston-Salem seeks to purchase similar structures, but from a different company — and at a different price point. These units are collapsible micro shelters created by Foldum Corp. </p> <p>The city is looking into buying 10-15 of the company’s micro shelters, which start at $10,000 and 156 square feet — around twice the size of the Greensboro Pallet shelters and nearly $8,000 cheaper. Add-ons such as bathrooms and mini-kitchens are also available with Foldum’s micro shelters. Greensboro <a href="https://pub-greensboro-nc.escribemeetings.com/filestream.ashx?DocumentId=23397">bought 30 Pallet shelters</a> in 2022 for $535,014 for the Doorway Project, a city-funded program that gives people a place to sleep during the cold winter months. Case managers help residents look for permanent housing during their stay. </p><div class="tcb-c142dfca7c8ee00f9cf2b64af0a99df5 tcb-billboard-static" id="tcb-c142dfca7c8ee00f9cf2b64af0a99df5"></div> <p>Winston-Salem is looking into shelter designs that can house two people with a wall separating their rooms for privacy. </p> <p>Shereka Floyd, the city’s Housing Programs manager with the Neighborhood Services Department, says that the units haven’t been bought yet, but that they are currently working to locate two city-owned lots that will be “suitable for the project scope” once an engineer assesses the “feasibility of the possible lots and locations.”</p> <p>The units are portable and can be easily set up, and can collapse all the way down to a height of 18 inches.</p> <p>Having stable housing gives people the opportunity to get back on their feet without having to worry about where they’re going to lay their head at night. </p><div class="tcb-dfd985c7470861e3eb20fbee78c206a4 tcb-tcbevents" id="tcb-dfd985c7470861e3eb20fbee78c206a4"></div> <p>A <a href="https://psychiatryonline.org/doi/10.1176/appi.ps.51.4.487">2000 study</a> that gave people access to housing showed that after years, 88 percent of program participants remained housed. </p> <p>In Denver, CO, a <a href="https://www.healthaffairs.org/doi/10.1377/hlthaff.2023.01041">study showed</a> that after two years, participants had an average of eight more office-based visits for psychiatric diagnoses, three more prescription medications and six fewer emergency department visits than the control group. </p><div class="tcb-993c74b56e150dd8f8d9af4aa9626c2a tcb-billboard-static" id="tcb-993c74b56e150dd8f8d9af4aa9626c2a"></div> <p>While the shelters wouldn’t be permanent housing, <a href="https://triad-city-beat.com/pallet-greensboro-second-year/">80 percent</a> of Doorway Project residents in 2022-23 were able to “move into some other type of shelter or housing by the end of the program,” according to the IRC’s Executive Director Kristina Singleton. Seventy-five people resided in the shelters <a href="https://user-kcmpnye.cld.bz/Departmental-Annual-Reports/Housing-Neighborhood-Development-Annual-Report-2022-2023/4/">that year</a>.</p> <p>Back in March, Mayor Pro Tempore Denise D. Adams <a href="https://triad-city-beat.com/pallet-greensboro-second-year/">said that the city needs</a> to “get out of the box” when it comes to housing.</p> <p>“What is it that people need right now where they are?” she asked. “It’s not always going to be a “brick and mortar building.”</p> <p>Due to limited shelter space, many homeless people have to stay in the estimated 270 encampments that exist around the city. </p> <p>But with the Supreme Court’s recent June decision to <a href="https://nextcity.org/urbanist-news/homelessness-grants-pass-oregon-portland-supreme-court-ruling-housing-first?utm_source=Next+City+Newsletter&utm_campaign=a772f05af7-DailyNL_2024_07_16_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_fcee5bf7a0-a772f05af7-44452717">penalize those who sleep or camp</a> in public spaces such as sidewalks, streets and city parks, homeless people are being put at even greater risk. Some state leaders, such as California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom, have <a href="https://apnews.com/article/california-homeless-encampment-newsom-7d4478801de6e9f8a708c7c7c6ef3e5f">already given orders</a> to state agencies to start clearing encampments. </p> <p>Councilmember Robert C. Clark said that people often call him saying things like, “Why don’t you shut down the encampments?”</p><div class="tcb-6c0e35e7c5953b740b1c0006a077033c tcb-billboard-static" id="tcb-6c0e35e7c5953b740b1c0006a077033c"></div> <p>“Where do you want them to go?” Clark responded.</p> <div class="tcb-0c8aeb74fbe34ebea90cddb7f64bf089 tcb-aan-wire" id="tcb-0c8aeb74fbe34ebea90cddb7f64bf089"></div><div class="tcb-231c2c027869683e9c64a4439f0fadfe tcb-rev-empower" id="tcb-231c2c027869683e9c64a4439f0fadfe"></div><div class="tcb-346056691ccd7971a295328f8113c544 tcb-real1" id="tcb-346056691ccd7971a295328f8113c544"></div> Click to copy