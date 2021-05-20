Under the tropical zodiac, the sun will transit the sign Gemini from tomorrow until approximately June 21. Gemini, Latin for “twins,” is represented by twin half-brothers in Roman and Greek mythology, Castor and Pollux—the names of the two brightest stars in the constellation Gemini. With 85 stars in the constellation visible to the naked eye, it should be easy to spot in the night sky. According to astrology, a person’s actions and personality traits are influenced by the position of celestial bodies at their time of birth. Astrology celebrates the Gemini’s charisma, high energy and “life of the party” attitude. However, their downfall is being indecisive, scatterbrained and having a reputation for being two-faced. They’re described as being “two people in one.” Famous Geminis include Kanye West (makes sense), Naomi Campbell (makes even more sense) and Marilyn Monroe.

THURSDAY May 20

Bike to Work Day @ Downtown Greenway (GSO) 4 p.m.

The Downtown Greenway, in partnership with Blue Duck transportation company, invites you to stop by on your way home from work for free pizza, drinks and giveaways. Enjoy demos of e-bikes and e-scooters from Blue Duck.

Willingham Story Slam @ MUSE Winston-Salem (W-S) 7 p.m.

In partnership with Willingham Theater in the Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, MUSE Winston-Salem is hosting this virtual storytelling event with the theme of “The Mamas and the Papas.” Listen to or tell your best story about family, love and more. Donovan Livingston, an award-winning public speaker, is the evening’s featured guest. Visit Eventbrite for free registration.

FRIDAY May 21

Visitor Center Grand Opening @ Gateway Gardens (GSO) 10 a.m.

Join Greensboro Parks and Recreation and Greensboro Beautiful for the unveiling of Gateway Garden’s new visitor center. After the ribbon cutting ceremony, the facility will be open for tours.

Miss Johnnie Mae’s @ Cork and Grind (HP) 5 p.m.

Fill up on the soul food of Miss Johnnie Mae’s food truck while browsing a variety of coffee, wine and craft beer from Cork and Grind. Learn more about Miss Johnnie Mae’s on their Facebook page.

The Steel Woods @ the Blind Tiger (GSO) 7 p.m.

Nashville-based country rock band the Steel Woods are playing at the Blind Tiger to promote their album All of Your Stones. To purchase tickets, visit the event page on Facebook.

SATURDAY May 22

Guilford CARES Feeding 1500 @ Guilford County Department of Social Services (HP) 10:30 a.m.

To support families impacted by COVID-19, Guilford CARES is providing free boxes of fresh produce and non-perishable food items. Be sure to get there early as boxes are available on a first come, first served basis.

Second Market @ Etc. (GSO) 12 p.m.

Etc.’s backyard will be filled with vendors selling food, books and handmade crafts during its second artists’ market. Check Etc.’s Instagram page for updates.

Family Movie Night @ Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (W-S) 7:15 p.m.

Children’s Home Society of NC is taking over the fairgrounds, raising money to support its mission of providing children in need with permanent families. This drive-in movie experience features a screening of the classic Jurassic Park. Find tickets on the event page on Facebook.

SUNDAY May 23

Yoga with Kim @ Natty Greene’s (GSO) 10 a.m.

Relax and release the stresses of the week during this Sunday yoga class. Your $6 ticket reserves your spot and includes a voucher for one Natty’s draft after class. Be sure to bring your own mat and other materials. To register, visit Natty Greene’s website.

Mad Grill Skills Workshop @ Distractions (HP) 4 p.m.

During this class, paint your own grilling-themed platter, perfect for Father’s Day and approaching summer weather. To reserve your space, visit Distractions’ website.