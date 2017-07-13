Triad City Beat This Week: July 13, 2017

This week’s Triad City Beat cover story, the final installment in a three-part series, examines how to make the hog industry more sustainable.

NEWS

• A GOP appointee who closed WSSU’s early-voting site now has a seat on the board of trustees

• Greensboro, High Point city council candidates line up to run

OPINION

• Editorial: To some, Donald Trump Jr.’s email won’t matter

• It Just Might Work: Transform South Elm into a pedestrian mall

• Unsolicited Endorsement: Muslim Girl: A Coming of Age by Amani Al-Khatahbeh

• Editor’s Notebook: On conflicts of interest

COLUMNS

• Citizen Green: The spectacle of the KKK and the real danger of Trump

• Sportsball: Red, white and basketball fill the Immigrant Youth Festival

• Triaditude Adjustment: Keeping the family land and reconciling with history

CULTURE

• Food: These might be the best tacos in the Triad

• Barstool: White + Wood brings the hip West Coast to the Triad

• Music: Famed pianist Awadagin Pratt shares his wisdom at EMF

• Culture: Koopalings, cake and healing at SECCA

