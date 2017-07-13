Triad City Beat This Week: July 13, 2017

This week’s Triad City Beat cover story, the final installment in a three-part series, examines how to make the hog industry more sustainable.
NEWS
• A GOP appointee who closed WSSU’s early-voting site now has a seat on the board of trustees
• Greensboro, High Point city council candidates line up to run
OPINION
• Editorial: To some, Donald Trump Jr.’s email won’t matter
• It Just Might Work: Transform South Elm into a pedestrian mall
• Unsolicited Endorsement: Muslim Girl: A Coming of Age by Amani Al-Khatahbeh
• Editor’s Notebook: On conflicts of interest
COLUMNS
• Citizen Green: The spectacle of the KKK and the real danger of Trump
• Sportsball: Red, white and basketball fill the Immigrant Youth Festival
• Triaditude Adjustment: Keeping the family land and reconciling with history
CULTURE
• Food: These might be the best tacos in the Triad
• Barstool: White + Wood brings the hip West Coast to the Triad
• Music: Famed pianist Awadagin Pratt shares his wisdom at EMF
• Culture: Koopalings, cake and healing at SECCA
Triad City Beat This Week comes out every Thursday with links to stories in that week’s paper.