Triad City Beat This Week: July 6, 2017

This week’s Triad City Beat cover story, the second installation in our three-part series on hog farming, focuses on the environmental impact of the industry.

NEWS

• Family of woman in sanctuary seeks July 4 meeting with Tillis

• Panel recommends folding police complaint review into new commission

OPINION

• Editorial: Trudy Wade delivers a body slam to local newspapers

• Trump’s America: The White House’s insidious voter suppression campaign

• Editor’s Notebook: Why Thursday?

COLUMNS

• Citizen Green: This country belongs to us, too

• Sportsball: A mother and son share lives in the ring

CULTURE

• Food: The shrimp is an essential Southern summer meal

• Barstool: Making nectar of the gods

• Music: Luxuriant sedans sing the blues for outdoor festival

• Art: Haloed activists grace wall of People’s Perk

Triad City Beat This Week comes out every Thursday with links to stories in that week’s paper.