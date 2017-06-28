Triad City Beat This Week: June 28, 2017

In this week’s Triad City Beat cover story, produced in partnership with our sister alt-weekly INDY Week, Ken Fine and Erica Hellerstein examine the political clout of the hog industry in eastern North Carolina.
NEWS
• Newcomers and incumbents flock to city council election
• Hate crime doesn’t warrant police investigation, separate charge
OPINION
• Editorial: Growing pains on Eugene Street
• Unsolicited Endorsement: Nitro coffee
• Calling BS: ESPN doesn’t care about the WNBA
• Editor’s Notebook: In the dunk tank
COLUMNS
• Citizen Green: The last great North Carolina moderate
• Sportsball: A week of sports, literature and resistance
• Triaditude Adjustment: It ain’t easy being gangrene
CULTURE
• Food: Rolled ice cream craze hits the Triad
• Barstool: Covering the classics at After Hours Tavern
• Music: Laney Jones serenades crowd at High Point University
• Art: The tree’s the thing at Peppercorn Theatre’s production of ‘The Sky Game’
Triad City Beat This Week comes out every Wednesday with links to stories in that week’s paper.