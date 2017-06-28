Triad City Beat This Week: June 28, 2017

By
Jordan Green
8

In this week’s Triad City Beat cover story, produced in partnership with our sister alt-weekly INDY Week, Ken Fine and Erica Hellerstein examine the political clout of the hog industry in eastern North Carolina.

NEWS

Newcomers and incumbents flock to city council election

Hate crime doesn’t warrant police investigation, separate charge

 

 

OPINION

• Editorial: Growing pains on Eugene Street

• Unsolicited Endorsement: Nitro coffee

• Calling BS: ESPN doesn’t care about the WNBA

• Editor’s Notebook: In the dunk tank

COLUMNS

• Citizen Green: The last great North Carolina moderate

• Sportsball: A week of sports, literature and resistance

• Triaditude Adjustment: It ain’t easy being gangrene

 

 

CULTURE

cups-of-two-kinds-of-rolled-ice-cream-at-ice-scraperz• Food: Rolled ice cream craze hits the Triad

• Barstool: Covering the classics at After Hours Tavern

• Music: Laney Jones serenades crowd at High Point University

• Art: The tree’s the thing at Peppercorn Theatre’s production of ‘The Sky Game’

