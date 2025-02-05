As publicized, Triad City Beat will be publishing two final issues on Feb. 6 and Feb. 20.

After that, the publication will cease to publish new stories in print or online.

For our final issue, we are looking back on the last 11 years of the little-paper-that-could and we need your help!

We want this last issue to be fun, joyful and a commemoration of the ways in which Triad City Beat touched the lives of our local communities. We’re talking to former staffers and we’d like to include your voice as well.

We’re asking readers and supporters to leave a little note which may be chosen to be published in our final issue. Think of it like signing Triad City Beat’s yearbook.

Some prompts include the following:

What was your favorite TCB story and why?

How has TCB impacted your life?

What did TCB mean to you?

In order to publish the comments, we may need to edit down for length and clarity. We will reach out if we choose your comment! We also need your name so please add that as well.

Thanks so much and we can’t wait to hear from you!