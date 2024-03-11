FYI! If you’re planning on watching Winston-Salem’s committee meetings, they won’t be at city hall or in their usual format.
Instead, city leaders will be at Union Station at 300 Martin Luther King, Jr., Drive for what’s called a “committee of the whole.”
Typically during these meetings, the mayor and all city councilmembers meet to listen to staff on a particular topic and discuss it in depth. Votes on agenda items are not usually cast during these meetings; this is a time for council to listen and discuss issues.
On Feb. 5, councilmembers decided that for this month only, two meetings will be held this week on March 18 and March 19 at 2 p.m. instead of their four regular committee meetings, which focus on areas such as public safety, public works, finance and community development.
Next Monday’s meeting will focus on housing while next Tuesday’s will focus on the budget. According to city documents, they will not be televised by the city, although meetings such as city council meetings and committee meetings typically are.
Raised in Wilmington, N.C., Gale is a graduate from North Carolina State University. She loves exploring the great outdoors, and when she’s not writing she likes to pick up a paintbrush or camera to document the world around her.
