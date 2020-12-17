FIRST PLACE: Best Walking/Running Trail
RUNNER-UP: Best Park & Best Attraction
It’s not even a contest most years — Salem Lake is an automatic go-to for the best running/hiking/cycling in Forsyth County. It’s the largest body of water in Winston-Salem, connected via trails and greenways to most points of interest. The loop around the lake is known for pushing its users’ limits, a seven-mile stretch with plentiful vistas along with rises and dips. And it’s also a place for boating and kayaking, fishing, picnicking and playing with the kids.