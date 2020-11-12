Daily corona round-up

Pivot to coronavirus

It looks to me like Trump’s post-election nonsense is winding down — I could be wrong, because they guy is absolutely bottomless, but I think he knows what’s going to happen. As for his people… we shall see.

In Triad City Beat today:

Meanwhile, the coronavirus rages on, with record-setting numbers all over the country. The United States added 142,860 today, last I checked, and another 1,400 deaths. The Midwest is jacked with it, and the Western states account for the fastest-growing case counts. New York City is imposing sanctions, and here in North Carolina, the numbers tell a terrible tale.

The numbers

We’ve got 2,893 new cases in NC today, a lot, and tomorrow the state will make a one-time adjustment to the numbers in regards to hospitalizations and other metrics. For now, we’ve got 289, 204 molecular positive so far, with 4,796 deaths (+8) 1,279 hospitalized 7.9 percent positive test rate.

Guilford County adds 218 (12,936 total), with one new death (209), 110 hospitalizations and 1,574 current cases.

Forsyth County has 178 new cases (10,474), with 137 dead, 1,576 current cases.

A diversion

Movies rarely translate well to TV. Sometimes the problem is quality, like with “Delta House.” But sometimes it’s a problem of perception, like “The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles,” which ran for just two seasons on ABC, 1992-93. It was pretty good, I seem to recall, but I was drinking pretty heavily at the time and I’m not even sure if I had a television set. Here’s Season 2 Episode 3, “The Phantom Train of Doom,” which is Spielbergian in its ambitions.

Program notes