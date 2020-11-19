Daily corona round-up

A coup in plain sight

I’ve had about enough of Trump, Giuliani, most of the GOP and everyone else who is working to help overturn the results of our free and fair election.

I don’t even have the space to get into it here, but know that as of today, the Trump team is 1-29 in its legal attempts thus far, and the guy is starting to freak out as Georgia prepares to certify its election results for Biden. He’s got a couple state lawmakers from Michigan coming to the White House tonight. And his team has admitted its strategy at this point is to have friendly state legislatures subvert the electoral process to send Republican electors.

I can barely stand it. But hey! We’ve got a new paper on the street today, with a lot of great work.

In TCB this week

A 16-year-old ballerina from UNCSA may be studying in France, and she’ll definitely be the Sugarplum Fairy.

Part two of our Thanksgiving series from Nik Snacks: The power of side dishes.

Not everybody loves the new pedestrian bridges over Salem Parkway.



The numbers

Worst day ever: 4,296 new cases in NC. It’s a few hundred past the last all-time high of 3,885, set five days ago . Get it together, people. Hospitalizations? Record! 1,538. Positive test rate? 7.9 percent. Not a record! 4,946 dead (+38)

. Get it together, people. Guilford County adds 141, breaking the 14K mark at 14,014. Three new deaths for 217. 1,706 current cases.

Forsyth County has 211 new cases for 11,577. 153 deaths (+0). 2,007 current cases.

A diversion

I found a full version of Rescue From Gilligan’s Island because get me out of here!

