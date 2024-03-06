In Forsyth County, Democratic voters cast their votes in the primary election in two State Senate races, one in District 31 and one in District 32.
District 31 is currently represented by Republican Joyce Krawiec, who announced that she would not be running for re-election. One Republican candidate, Dana Caudill Jones is running uncontested and moves on to the November election.
NC STATE SENATE DISTRICT 31 – Democrat
Winner: Ronda Mays
Numbers: Mays and Laurelyn Dossett vied for the Democratic nomination, but ultimately Mays secured 55 percent of the vote to Dossett’s 45 percent. Mays gleaned 5,590 votes while Dossett collected 4,511.
Analysis: Mays is the former president of the Forsyth County Association of Educators and used to work for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. Currently, she works as a school social worker in Stokes County, according to reporting by WFDD.
On her website, she lists equitable access to education, high-speed internet access, Medicaid expansion, affordable housing, and increasing food access as per priorities. Although she has never held political office, Mays says on her website that she has volunteered and worked on various political campaigns and has served as an assistant, judge, and chief judge on Election Day.
Mays faces Republican Dana Caudill Jones, who incumbent Joyce Krawiec has endorsed, in November.
NC STATE SENATE DISTRICT 32 – Democrat
Winner: Paul Lowe
Numbers: Incumbent Paul Lowe defeated Gardenia Henley with nearly 65 percent of the vote and 11,740 votes. Henley secured 6,433 votes and 35 percent of the vote.
Analysis: Lowe is from Winston-Salem and has been senator for District 32 since 2015. During his tenure, he has sponsored bills that would have helped Black farmers, made police footage more readily available, legalized medical marijuana in NC and prohibited the release of mugshots to the public and media. On his website, he lists expanding healthcare, funding school bonds to improve infrastructure and workforce development as his priorities if re-elected.
All CityBeat reporting content is made possible by a grant from the NC Local News Lab Fund, available to republish for free by any news outlet who cares to use it. Learn More ↗Republish this story
Join the First Amendment Society, a membership that goes directly to funding TCB‘s newsroom.
We believe that reporting can save the world.
The TCB First Amendment Society recognizes the vital role of a free, unfettered press with a bundling of local experiences designed to build community, and unique engagements with our newsroom that will help you understand, and shape, local journalism’s critical role in uplifting the people in our cities.
All revenue goes directly into the newsroom as reporters’ salaries and freelance commissions.
Leave a Reply