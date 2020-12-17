Most people who have worked with me know I have complained a lot of over the years about Best Of issues, industry slang for the sort of readers’ poll we just completed.

Obviously, I have since come around. When executed properly, reader polls can highlight businesses and people that our reporters and sales staff have, for whatever reason, missed. It can be incredibly useful, especially for tourists or new residents in town. And it gives us a very important gauge on the things our readers love, and we’re always trying to get a better handle on our readers.

This is our very first Best of the Beat, and in the making of it we addressed some of the biggest problems I’ve had with the form and corrected a few of our own mistakes along the way.

For one, our vote is honest. This was not one of those deals where people can vote every hour, stuffing the ballot box with spam votes, often from people who don’t even live here. In our contest, each reader gets exactly one ballot, making the results more useful and trustworthy.

It has also been my experience that in Triad-wide contests of this nature, Greensboro tends to dominate the results while Winston-Salem gets marginalized. So we’ve broken our contest into two tiers with our first dedicated solely to Forsyth County and the Camel City. We’ll run a Guilford poll in early 2021, and the winners will face off in the Best of the Beat — Triad-Wide contest later in the year.

But for now let’s celebrate the winners, hundreds of them, recognized for their excellence in its many different forms throughout Forsyth County. Congratulations to all.

— Brian Clarey

DRINKING

Best Bottled Beer Selection

First Place: Stella Brew

Runner-up: City Beverage

Best Downtown Bar

First Place: Foothills Brewpub

Runner-up: Silver Moon Saloon (read our review here!)

Best Local Brewery Taproom

First Place: Foothills Brewpub/ Wise Man Brewing (tie)

Best Bar Staff

First Place: Hoots Roller Bar

Runner-up: The Tasting Room/ Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Co.

Best College Bar

First Place: Finnegan’s Wake

Runner-up: West End Opera House

Best Adult Establishment

First Place: Savannah’s Gentlemen’s Club/Paper Moon (tie)

Best Cocktail Mixer

Best Upscale Bar

First Place: The Katharine Brasserie & Bar (read our review here!)

Runner-up: The Trophy Room

Best Cocktails

First Place: Fair Witness/Single Brothers Saloon (tie)

Best Bartender

First Place: James Douglas (Hoot’s, Silver Moon) (read our review here!)

Runner-up: Danielle Bull (Bull’s Tavern)

Best Bouncers

First Place: The Silver Moon Saloon (read our review here!)

Runner-up: The Ramkat

Best Cheap Beer

First Place: Silver Moon Saloon (read our review here!)

Runner-up: Burke St. Pub

Best Wine Selection

First Place: 6 th and Vine

and Vine Runner-up: The Tasting Room

Best Bloody Mary

Best Mocktails

First Place: The Katharine Brasserie & Bar (read our review here!)

Runner-up: Vintage Sofa Bar

Best Tap Beer Selection

First Place: Finnegan’s Wake

Runner-up: Foothill’s Tasting Room

Best Neighborhood Bar

First Place: Silver Moon Saloon (read our review here!)

Runner-up: The Tap

Best Sports Bar

First Place: Finnegan’s Wake

Runner-up: Second & Green

Best Distillery

First Place: Broad Branch Distillery

Runner-up: Sutler’s Spirits

Best Martini

First Place: The Katharine Brasserie & Bar (read our review here!)

Runner-up: Fair Witness

Best Local Spirit

First Place: Sutler’s Gin

Runner-up: Spirit Nobilium (Broad Branch)

Best Drink Specials

First Place: Finnegan’s Wake

Runner-up: Bull’s Tavern/Fair Witness (tie)

Best Dance Space

First Place: Gas Hill Drinking Room

Runner-up: Monstercade

Best Local Brewery

First Place: Foothills Brewing

Runner-up: Wise Man Brewing

Best Sommelier

First Place: Christina Morris (The Katharine) (read our review here!)

Runner-up: Caleb Flynt (Wine Merchants)

Best Pet-Friendly Bar/Restaurant

First Place: Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Co.

Runner-up: Wise Man Brewing

Best Late-Night Bar

First Place: Silver Moon Saloon (read our review here!)

Runner-up: Fair Witness

Best Margarita

First Place: The Porch Kitchen & Cantina

Runner-up: La Botana

Best No-Frills Watering Hole

First Place: Silver Moon Saloon (read our review here!)

Runner-up: Bull’s Tavern/ Carlisle’s Pub (tie)

Best Retail Beer Selection

First Place: Stella Brew

Runner-up: City Beverage

Best Retail Wine Selection

First Place: Total Wine & More

Runner-up: Wine Merchants

Best Rooftop Bar

First Place: Bar Piña

Runner-up: Top of 4th (Marriott)

Best New Bar

First Place: Hoot’s Satellite

Runner-up: Joyner’s

EATING

Best Brunch

First Place: River Birch Lodge

Runner-up: Krankies

Best Steak

First Place: Ryan’s Restaurant

Runner-up: Fratelli’s Italian Steakhouse

Best Desserts

First Place: Midtown Café & Dessertery

Runner-up: Cheesecakes by Alex

Best Late-Night Menu

First Place: Finnegan’s Wake

Runner-up: Foothill’s Brewpub

Best Caterer

First Place: 1703 Restaurant & Kitchen

Runner-up: Providence Kitchen/ Five Loaves Catering (tie)

Best Restaurant

First Place: Mozelle’s Fresh Southern Bistro

Runner-up: River Birch Lodge

Best Outdoor Seating

First Place: 4 th St. Filling Station

St. Filling Station Runner-up: 6th and Vine

Best Waitstaff

First Place: West End Café

Runner-up: Mozelle’s Fresh Southern Bistro

Best Mexican Restaurant

First Place: The Porch Kitchen & Cantina

Runner-up: La Botana

Best Downtown Restaurant

First Place: Sweet Potatoes

Runner-up: Mission Pizza Napoletana/ Mozelle’s Fresh Southern Bistro

Best Romantic Restaurant

First Place: The Katharine Brasserie & Bar (read our review here!)

Runner-up: Bernardin’s

Best Gelato

First Place: Café Gelato

Runner-up: West End Coffeehouse

Best Chef

First Place: Jay Pierce (Mozelle’s)

Runner-up: Curtis Hackaday (1703)

Best Boba Tea

First Place: May Way Dumplings

Runner-up: Café Gelato

Best Fried Chicken

First Place: Slappy’s Chicken

Runner-up: Miss Ora’s Fried Chicken

Best French Fries

First Place: Hops Burger Bar

Runner-up: Cook Out

Best Bread

First Place: Camino Bakery

Runner-up: Bobby Boy Bake Shop

Best Gourmet Sandwiches

First Place: West End Café

Runner-up: Foothills Brewpub/ Mozelle’s Fresh Southern Bistro (tie)

Best Cheesesteak

First Place: Hero House

Runner-up: Burke Street Pizza

Best Charcuterie

First Place: Vintage Sofa Bar

Runner-up: The Carving Board

Best Healthy Eating

Village Juice has trendy smoothie bowls and tasty salads.

First Place: Village Juice Co. (read our past coverage here)

Runner-up: Yamas Mediterranean Street Food

Best Ribs

First Place: Bib’s Downtown

Runner-up: Real Q

Best Breakfast

First Place: Krankies

Runner-up: Famous Toastery

Best Local Artisinal Food Product

First Place: Black Mountain Chocolate

Runner-up: Niki’s Pickles (read our past coverage here)

Best Sub

First Place: TJs Deli & Grill

Runner-up: Burke Street Pizza

Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant

First Place: Camel City BBQ Factory

Runner-up: Dairi-O

Best Italian restaurant

First Place: Di Lisio’s Italian Restaurant

Runner-up: Quanto Basta

Best Coffeeshop

First Place: Moji Coffee + More

Runner-up: Camino Bakery

Best Tacos

First Place: Crafted the Art of the Taco

Runner-up: La Botana

Best Chicken Fingers

First Place: Miss Ora’s

Runner-up: Foothills Brewpub

Best Salads

First Place: West End Café

Runner-up: Yamas Mediterranean Street Food

Best Sushi

First Place: Mizu Japanese Restaurant

Runner-up: Hakka Chow Asian Eats

Best Restaurant when Someone Else is Paying

First Place: Spring House Grill

Runner-up: Fratelli’s Italian Steakhouse

Best Indian Restaurant

First Place: Nawab Indian Cuisine

Runner-up: Mystic Ginger

Best Wings

First Place: Ronni’s Restaurant

Runner-up: Finnegan’s Wake

Best Barbecue

First Place: Little Richard’s

Runner-up: Real Q

Best Bakery

First Place: Camino Bakery

Runner-up: Bobby Boy Bakeshop

Best Ramen

First Place: 237 Ramen

Runner-up: Sakura

Best Atmosphere

First Place: Mozelle’s Fresh Southern Bistro

Runner-up: The Katharine Brasserie & Bar/ Earl’s Whiskey Bar (read our review here!)

Best Cheap Meal

First Place: Slappy’s Chicken

Runner-up: Cook Out

Best Food Truck

First Place: Mojito

Runner-up: Burger Supreme

Best Milkshake

First Place: Cook Out

Runner-up: Small Batch

Best Gourmet Pizza

First Place: Mission Pizza Napoletano

Runner-up: Elizabeth’s Pizza

Best Pho

First Place: Thai Sawatdee

Runner-up: Basil Leaf

Best Takeout

First Place: Slappy’s Chicken

Runner-up: Mr. Lu’s

Best Diner

First Place: Famous Toastery

Runner-up: Trade Street Diner

Best Oysters

First Place: Full Moon Oyster Bar

Runner-up: King’s Crab Shack

Best Tapas

First Place: Yamas Mediterranean Street Food

Runner-up: Spring House Grill

Best Bagels

First Place: Bagel Station (read our review here!)

Runner-up: Bagel Station II

Best Thai Restaurant

First Place: Thai Sawatdee

Runner-up: Basil Leaf

Best Poke

First Place: West End Poke

Runner-up: Poke Star

Best Ice Cream

First Place: Mayberry Ice Cream Restaurant

Runner-up: Li’l Dipper

Best Hot Dogs

First Place: PB’s Takeout

Runner-up: Kermit’s Hot Dog House

Best Burger

First Place: Hops Burger Bar

Runner-up: Cin Cin Burger Bar

Best Public Bathroom

Nikki in the Harris Teeter bathroom on Cloverdale. (photo by Nikki Miller-Ka)

First Place: Harris Teeter on Colverdale (read our review here!)

Runner-up: The Ramkat

Best Deli

First Place: TJ’s Deli

Runner-up: The Carving Board

Best Meat & Three

First Place: Duke’s Restaurant

Runner-up: Clemmons Kitchen

Best Traditional Pizza

First Place: Burke Street Pizza

Runner-up: Elizabeth’s PIzza

Best New Restaurant

First Place: Bobby Boy Bake Shop

Runner-up: Hops Burger Bar

Best Mac & Cheese

First Place: Slappy’s Chicken

Runner-up: Sweet Potatoes

Best Seafood

Owner Virginia Hardesty behind the counter at Forsyth Seafood Market (courtesy photo)

First Place: Forsyth Seafood (read our review here!)

Runner-up: Full Moon Oyster Bar

Best Doughnut Shop

First Place: Dough Joe’s Doughnuts & Coffee

Runner-up: InTown Donutz

Best Sweet Tea

First Place: The Carriage House Restaurant

Runner-up: Yamas Mediterranean Street Food

Best Japanese Restaurant

First Place: Mizu Japanese Restaurant

Runner-up: Umi Japanese Steakhouse

Best Asian Fusion

First Place: Hakka Chow

Runner-up: Thai Sawatdee

Best Greek Restaurant

First Place: Grecian Corner

Runner-up: Athena Greek Taverna

Best Juice/Smoothie Bar

First Place: Village Juice Co.

Runner-up: Organix Juice Bar

Best Restaurants for Vegans

First Place: Mozzarella Fellas

Runner-up: Village Juice Co.

Best Chinese Restaurant

First Place: New Sichuan

Runner-up: Mr. Lu’s

RECREATION, HEALTH & BEAUTY

Best Hotel

Truly a clean, well-lighted place, the bar at the Katherine provides a vintage, art-deco experience. (photo by Spencer Brown)

First Place: Kimpton Cardinal Hotel (read our review here!)

Runner-up: Brookstown Inn

Best Assisted Living Community

First Place: Brookdale

Runner-up: Vienna Village/ Heritage Woods (tie)

Best Med Spa

First Place: Innovative Aesthetics

Runner-up: The Spa at Highland Oaks

Best Dermatologist

First Place: Westgate Dermatology & Laser Center/ Winston-Salem Dermatology Center

Best Personal Trainer

First Place: Patti Manuel (PBM Fitness)

Runner-up: Sebastian Cervar (CrossFit Amplitude)

Best Golf Course

First Place: Winston Lake Golf Course

Runner-up: Maple Chase Golf & Country Club

Best Hair Salon

First Place: Van Davis Aveda

Runner-up: Dye Pretty

Best Local Athlete

First Place: Chris Paul (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Runner-up: Domenique Graves (Winston-Salem State football)/ Sam Hartman (Wake Forest football)

Best Piercing Studio

First Place: Earth’s Edge

Runner-up: Tattoo Revival

Best Esthetician

First Place: Nancy Crooks (Van Davis Thruway)

Runner-up: April Joyce (J Posh Salon)

Best Pool

First Place: Bolton Park Pool

Runner-up: Chadwyck Windsor Place Pool

Best Gym

First Place: CrossFit Winston-Salem

Runner-up: Top Tier Fitness

Best In-Home Healthcare Company

First Place: Griswold Home Care

Runner-up: Touched by Angels/Bayada Home Health (tie)

Best Walking/Running Trail

Salem Lake Park

First Place: Salem Lake (read our review here!)

Runner-up: Muddy Creek Greenway

Best Yoga Studio

First Place: Sunrise Yoga

Runner-up: Triad Yoga Alliance

Best Yoga Instructor

First Place: Valerie Kiser (Yoga Alliance)

Runner-up: Tressa Krezner (Loving Kindness Reiki & Yoga)

Best Acupuncturist

First Place: Lee Figl (New Hope Oriental Medicine)

Runner-up: Boyd Bailey (Piedmont Acupuncture)

Best Pharmacy

First Place: Marley Drug

Runner-up: Robinhood Pharmacy

Best Tattoo Artist

First Place: Mallory Blaylock (Talon Tattoo)

Runner-up: Tugboat Johnny (Tattoo Archive) (read our review here!)

Best Exercise Studio

First Place: Pure Barre

Runner-up: CycleBar

Best Weight-Loss Center

First Place: Medical Weight Loss Winston-Salem

Runner-up: Wellness for Life

Best Barbershop

First Place: Ardmore Barber Shop

Runner-up: Clunhouse Salon for Men

Best Local Sports team

First Place: Winston-Salem Dash

Runner-up: Wake Forest Football

Best Eye Doctor

First Place: Eyes on Trade

Runner-up: Andrew Bradbury (A Proper View)

Best Bike Shop

First Place: Ken’s Bike Shop

Runner-up: Mock Orange Bikes

Best Tattoo Studio

CW “Chuck” Eldridge poses in front of Tattoo Archive’s newest exhibit on Japanese tattooing.

First Place: Tattoo Archive (read our review here!)

Runner-up: Tattoo Therapy

Best Chiropractor

First Place: Brittain Chiropractic Center

Runner-up: Marisa Nixon (Twin City Health)

Best Dentist

First Place: Dr. Yen Nguyen

Runner-up: Reynolda Smiles

Best Nail Salon

First Place: Digits Thruway

Runner-up: LA Nails

Best Day Spa

First Place: The Spa at Highland Oaks

Runner-up: Essential Balanced Bodywork

Best Bowling Alley

First Place: AMF Major League Lanes

Runner-up: Creekside Lanes

Best Hospital

First Place: Forsyth Medical Center

Runner-up: Wake Baptist Hospital

Best Orthodontics

First Place: Salem Smiles Orthodontics

Runner-up: Handy and Handy

Best Hair Stylist

First Place: Mia (Jade Aveda Salon)

Runner-up: Cynthia Pratt-Miller (Hair Bomb Salon)

Best Park

First Place: Tanglewood Park

Runner-up: Salem Lake Park (read our review here!)

Best Veterinarian

First Place: Ard-Vista Animal Hospital

Runner-up: Carolina Veterinary Specialists/ Mt Tabor Animal Hospital (tie)

Best Massage Therapist

First Place: Randi Eaton

Runner-up: Michael Roels (Essential Balanced Bodywork)

Best Plastic Surgery Practice

First Place: Salem Plastic Surgery

Runner-up: Forsyth Plastic Surgery

Best Retirement Community

First Place: Arbor Acres

Runner-up: Vienna Village

ATTRACTIONS & CITY LIVING

Best Place of Worship

First Place: Green Street Methodist Church

Runner-up: Temple Emanuel

Best Apartment Complex

First Place: Winston Factory Lofts

Runner-up: Link Apartments Brookstown

Best Vacation Rental

First Place: Wherehouse Art Hotel

Runner-up: Log Cabin in the City

Best Place to People-Watch

First Place: Fourth Street

Runner-up: Trade Street

Best Neighborhood

First Place: Ardmore

Runner-up: West End

Best Attraction

First Place: Old Salem

Runner-up: Salem Lake (read our review here!)

Best Farmers Market

First Place: Piedmont Triad Farmers Market (read past coverage here)

Runner-up: Cobblestone Farmers Market

Best Place for Trick-Or-Treating

First Place: Ardmore

Runner-up: West End

Best Fundraising Event

First Place: Empty Bowls

Runner-up: Humane Society Furr Ball

Best Downtown Building

First Place: Kimpton Cardinal Hotel (Reynolds Building) (read our review here!)

Runner-up: Millennium Center

Best Daycare

First Place: La Petite Academy

Runner-up: Bright Horizons

Best Green Business

First Place: Camino Bakery

Runner-up: Village Juice Co.

Best College/University

First Place: Wake Forest University

Runner-up: Winston-Salem State University

Best Public School

First Place: Reynolds High School/ Mt. Tabor High School (tie)

Best Pre-School

First Place: Reynolda Preschool

Runner-up: YMCA

Best Reason to Stay in Winston-Salem

First Place: Great community

Runner-up: It’s cheap-ish

Best Reason to Leave Winston-Salem

First Place: Zombie apocalypse

Runner-up: Lack of good jobs

Best Public Library

First Place: Forsyth Central Library

Runner-up: Reynolda Manor Library

Best Public Space

First Place: Reynolda Village & Gardens

Runner-up: Old Quarry Park/Bailey Park (tie)

Best Festival

First Place: RiverRun International Film Festival (read our reviews from the 2019 festival here)

Runner-up: Bookmarks

Best Place to Work

First Place: Wake Forest University

Runner-up: Flywheel Co-Working

SHOPPING

Best Record Store

First Place: Underdog records

Runner-up: McKay’s

Best Resale Shop

First Place: Design Archives

Runner-up: Etc. Consignment Shoppe

Beat Health Food Store

First Place: A&S Natural Health

Runner-up: OM Indian Groceries/ Salem Organic Supple (tie) (read our review here!)

Best International Grocery Store

First Place: Om Indian Groceries (read our review here!)

Runner-up: Compare Foods

Best Eyewear Boutique

First Place: A Proper View

Runner-up: Eyes on Trade

Best ABC Store

First Place: Country Club Road

Runner-up: Northwest Boulevard

Best Gift Store

First Place: Design Archives

Runner-up: Salem Kitchen

Best Children’s Clothing Retailer

First Place: Once Upon a Child

Runner-up: McCalls Reynolda Village

Best Pawn Shop

First Place: Camel City Pawn

Runner-up: West Mountain Pawn

Best Men’s Clothing Store

First Place: Jos. A Banks

Runner-up: Norman Stockton’s

Best Motorcycle Shop

First Place: Smokin’ Harley Davidson

Runner-up: Kevin Powell Motorsports

Best Musical Instrument Store

First Place: The B String

Runner-up: Jackson’s Music Store

Best Pet Store

First Place: All Pets Considered

Runner-up: Natural Dog

Best Furniture Store

First Place: Haverty’s Furniture

Runner-up: Bowen Town & Country

Best Jewelry Store

First Place: Schiffman’s Jewelers

Runner-up: Camel City Pawn

Best Boutique

First Place: Monkee’s

Runner-up: Wood & Thread

Best Cigar Store

First Place: Top Leaf Cigar Lounge

Runner-up: The Pipe & Pint

Best Comic Book Shop

First Place: Burke Street Comics

Runner-up: Ssalefish Comics

Best Florist

First Place: Wild Things

Runner-up: Dahlia’s Floral Design

Best Garden Store/Nursery

First Place: House of Plants

Runner-up: Reynolda Nursery

Best Mall/Shopping Center

First Place: Thruway Center

Runner-up: Hanes Mall

Best Home Accessories Store

First Place: Design Archives

Runner-up: All Through the House

Best Women’s Clothing Store

First Place: Fabulous Finds/Kernersville

Runner-up: Boho Blue

Best Consignment Furniture Store

First Place: Elizabeth’s at Hanes Park

Runner-up: Carolina Vintiques

Best Shopping District

First Place: West End

Runner-up: Burke Street

Best Grocery Store

First Place: Trader Joe’s

Runner-up: Lowe’s Foods (Robinhood Road)

Best Consignment Store

First Place: Snob Shop

Runner-up: Design Archives

Best Tire Store

First Place: Mock Tire

Runner-up: Parrish Tire & Automotive

Best Place to Buy a New Car

First Place: Flow Honda

Runner-up: Mercedes Benz of Winston-Salem/ Audi of Winston-Salem (tie)

Best Kitchen Store

First Place: Southern Home & Kitchen

Runner-up: Williams Sonoma

Best Antique Store

First Place: Lost in Time

Runner-up: Goat Feather Antique

Best Hardware Store

First Place: ACE Hardware (Cloverdale Avenue)

Runner-up: ACE Hardware (Robinhood Road)

Best Vintage Clothing Store

First Place: Design Archives

Runner-up: Next Step Ministries Thrift Store

Best Bookstore

Close to 100 supporters gathered at Bookmarks on Friday to hear Watts speak at a Moms Demand Action event in 2019.

First Place: Bookmarks (read our 2019 review of the Bookmarks Festival here)

Runner-up: McKay’s

Best Thrift Store

First Place: Next Step Ministries Thrift Store

Runner-up: The Snob Shop

Best Corner Store

First Place: Washington Perk & Provisions

Runner-up: Tickled Pink

Best Baby Store

First Place: Once Upon a Child

Runner-up: Rolly’s Baby Boutique

Best Shoe Store

First Place: Fleet Feet

Runner-up: Be Shoes Thruway

Best Adult Toy Store

First Place: Priscilla McCall’s

Runner-up: Annabelle’s

Best Butcher

Smoke City Meats (photo by Carolyn de Berry(

First Place: Smoke City Meats (read our past coverage here)

Runner-up: Butcher Shop of Winston-Salem/ Ogburn Station Meat Market (tie)

Best Lingerie Store

First Place: Annabelle’s

Runner-up: Priscilla McCall’s

Best Frame Shop

First Place: Frame It

Runner-up: Fourth Street Frame Shop

Best Local Farm

First Place: Joyce Farms

Runner-up: Shore Farm Organics

Best Place to Buy a Used Car

First Place: Flow Automotive

Runner-up: Frank Myers Auto Maxx

Best Bridal Shop

First Place: English’s Bridal

Runner-up: Nitsa’s Apparel

Best Gourmet Grocery Store

First Place: Om Indian Grocery (read our review here!)

Runner-up: Canteen Market & Bistro/ Swaim’s Grocery (tie)

Best CBD Shop

First Place: Camel City Hemp (read our past coverage here)

Runner-up: Salem Organic Supply

Best Wine Shop

First Place: Total Wine & More

Runner-up: Wine Merchant

Best Lighting Store

First Place: Wilson Lighting Co.

Runner-up: The Lighting Loft

Best Used Bookstore

First Place: McKay’s

Runner-up: The Eclectible Shop

POLITICS, NEWS & THE MEDIA

Best Local TV Station

First Place: WXII

Runner-up: Fox 8

Best Do-Gooder

First Place: Project Mask WS

Runner-up: Mary Haglund

Best Talk/News Radio Station

First Place: WFDD

Runner-up: WTOB

Most Egregious Misuse of Taxpayer Funds

First Place: School vouchers

Runner-up: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Best City Council Member

First Place: DD Adams

Runner-up: Jeff McIntosh

Best Local radio Personality

First Place: Neal Charnoff (WFDD)

Runner-up: Steve “The Finman” Finnegan (WTOB)

Best School Board Member

First Place: Elisabeth Motsinger

Runner-up: Barbara Burke

Best Local News Website

First Place: Triad City Beat (triad-city-beat.com)

Runner-up: The Winston-Salem Journal (journalnow.com)

Worst political gaffe

First Place: Lack of reallocation of police funds

Runner-up: Dixie Classic Fair renamed

Best Progressive

First Place: Dan Besse

Runner-up: Rep. Derwin Montgomery

Best Local Radio Show

First Place: “The Martha Bassett Show” (WFDD)

Runner-up: “The Get Up Show” (98.7 Simon)

Best Radio Station

First Place: WFDD

Runner-up: WTOB

Best Investigative Reporter

First Place: Jordan Green (Triad City Beat)

Runner-up: Scott Sexton (the Journal)

Best Cause

First Place: Black Lives Matter (read our review here!)

Best Local Facebook Group

First Place: Downtown Winston-Salem

Runner-up: Just WS Memes

Best County Commissioner

First Place: Fleming El-Amin

Runner-up: Dave Plyler

Best Local TV Anchor

First Place: Brianna Conner (WXII)

Runner-up: Margaret Johnson (WXII)

Biggest Controversy

First Place: Dixie Fair vs Carolina Classic

Runner-up: Closing the bars for coronavirus

Best Meteorologist

First Place: Lanie Pope (WXII)

Runner-up: Michelle Kennedy (WXII)

Best Legislator

First Place: Rep. Derwin Montgomery

Runner-up: Rep. Evelyn Terry

Best Local Twitter Feed

First Place: Winston Watchman (@WinstonWatchman)

Runner-up: Triad City Beat (@triad_city_beat_)

Best Local Blog

First Place: Nik Snacks (niksnacksonline.com)

Runner-up: Triad Foodies (triadfoodies.com)

Best Triad City Beat Story

First Place: Confederate Statue reporting

Runner-up: Omnibus Firefighters

Best Conservative

First Place: Joyce Kraweic

Runner-up: Algenon Cash

CULTURE, ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Best Comedian

First Place: Randy Simpson (WTOB)

Runner-up: Cabell Wilkinson

Best Museum

First Place: Reynolda House (read our past coverage here)

Runner-up: Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art

Best House/Cover Band

First Place: Gypsy Soul

Runner-up: The Plaids

Best Drag Show

First Place: Pride WS

Runner-up: Monstercade

Best Visual Artist

First Place: Adam Casey

Runner-up: Owens Daniels

Best Art Instruction

First Place: Sawtooth School for Visual Art

Runner-up: UNCSA community programs

Best Club DJ

First Place: DJ Hek Yeah

Runner-up: DJ Snow

Best Place to See Live Music

First Place : The Ramkat

The Ramkat Runner-up: Rizzo’s

Best Art Gallery

First Place: Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (read our past coverage here)

Runner-up: Delurk Gallery

Best Local Author

First Place: Jacinta White

Runner-up: Wade Beauchamp

Best Karaoke Night

First Place: Bull’s Tavern

Runner-up: Old Nick’s Pub

Best Local Hip Hop Artist

LB the poet (photo by E’laina “Ely B” Barron)

First Place: LB the Poet (read our review here!)

Runner-up: OG Spliff

Best Jazz Band

First Place: Matt Kendrick Trio

Runner-up: Camel City Jazz Orchestra

Best Local Podcast

First Place: The Less Desirables

Runner-up: Carolina Curious (WFDD)

Best Party

First Place: Farmstock

Runner-up: RiverRun Gala

Best Female Vocalist

First Place: Renee Henry

Runner-up: Karon Click

Best Cultural Event

First Place: Black Theatre Festival

Runner-up: RiverRun International Film Festival

Best Recording Studio

First Place: Fidelitorium

Runner-up: Flytrap Music Productions

Best Art Exhibit

“Lines” is the Winston-Salem Light Project’s 11th installation and is located at the corner of Waughtown and Main in Winston-Salem. (photo by Sayaka Matsuoka)

First Place: Winston-Salem Light Project (read our review here!)

Runner-up: Video Ergo Sum — Peter Campus (SECCA)

Best Musician

First Place: Doug Davis

Runner-up: Jim Moody

Best Local, Original Band

First Place: Jukebox Rehab

Runner-up: Vel Indica

Best Local Actor

First Place: Ashley Hauser

Runner-up: Michael Hoch

Best Trivia Night

First Place: Old Nick’s Pub

Runner-up: Bookmarks Book Trivia

Best Music Club

First Place: The Ramkat

Runner-up: Muddy Creek Café

Best Local Theatre Company

First Place: Triad Theater Alliance

Runner-up: UNCSA

Best Make Vocalist

First Place: Dale Cole

Runner-up: Clay Howard

Best Sporting Event

First Place: Winston-Salem Dash games

Runner-up: Wake Forest Football games

Best Movie Theater

First Place: A/perture Cinema (read our past coverage here)

Runner-up: The Grande

Best Public Art Piece

First Place: Black Lives Matter street painting

Runner-up: Trade Street Mannequins

SERVICES

Best Realty Company

First Place: Leonard Ryden Burr

Runner-up: Berkshire Hathaway/ Allen Tate (tie)

Best Financial Institution

First Place: Allegacy Credit Union

Runner-up: Pinnacle Bank

Best Plumber

First Place: Bodenheimer Plumbing

Runner-up: Smith Plumbing

Best Auto Service

First Place: Twin City Automotive

Runner-up: Jackson Auto Worx

Best Limo/Party Bus

First Place: Black Tie Transportation

Runner-up: Triad Eco Adventures

Best Landscaping Company

First Place: Hope Lawn Care

Runner-up: On Time Lawn Care

Best Law Firm

First Place: Dummit-Fradin Attorneys at Law

Runner-up: Vance Parker/ King Latham Law (tie)

Best Pest Control

First Place: McNeely Pest Control

Best DUI Attorney

First Place: Clarke Dummit/Michael Fradin (tie)

Best Roofing Company

First Place: Big Anchor Roofing & Gutters

Runner-up: J&M Roofing

Best Personal Injury Attorney

First Place: Daggett & Shuler

Runner-up: Dummit-Fradin Attorneys at Law

Best Homebuilder

First Place: Reece Builder

Runner-up: Dream Maker Bath & Kitchen

Best Insurance Agency

First Place: McCall Insurance Services

Runner-up: Rick Babusiak (State Farm)

Best Realtor

First Place: Rhonda Nelson (Keller Williams)

Runner-up: Arlene Rouse (Leonard Ryden Burr)

Best Auto Body Shop

First Place: Pat’s Body Shop

Runner-up: Ray’s Body Shop/ Jackson Auto Worx (tie)

Best Pet Groomer

First Place: Fur Pet Salon & Day Spa/ Ruff Housing (tie)

Best Criminal Defense Attorney

First Place: Clarke Dummit

Best Heating & Air Company

First Place: Gwyn Services

Runner-up: Eanes Heating & Air Conditioning

Best Financial Planner

First Place: Doug Ray (Wealth Guardians)

Runner-up: Jeff Davids (Edward Jones)

Best Electrician

First Place: Gwyn Services

Runner-up: Clayton Allen (CW Allen Electric)

Best Property Management Company

First Place: Real Property Management of the Triad/ Hunter Realty (tie

Best Dry Cleaner

First Place: Shores Fine Dry Cleaning

Runner-up: Craft Cleaners

Best Foundation Repair

First Place: Tar Heel Basement

Runner-up: Structural Repair of the Triad

Best Car service

First Place: Uber

Runner-up: Classic Cab Co.

Best Family Law Attorney