Most people who have worked with me know I have complained a lot of over the years about Best Of issues, industry slang for the sort of readers’ poll we just completed.
Obviously, I have since come around. When executed properly, reader polls can highlight businesses and people that our reporters and sales staff have, for whatever reason, missed. It can be incredibly useful, especially for tourists or new residents in town. And it gives us a very important gauge on the things our readers love, and we’re always trying to get a better handle on our readers.
This is our very first Best of the Beat, and in the making of it we addressed some of the biggest problems I’ve had with the form and corrected a few of our own mistakes along the way.
For one, our vote is honest. This was not one of those deals where people can vote every hour, stuffing the ballot box with spam votes, often from people who don’t even live here. In our contest, each reader gets exactly one ballot, making the results more useful and trustworthy.
It has also been my experience that in Triad-wide contests of this nature, Greensboro tends to dominate the results while Winston-Salem gets marginalized. So we’ve broken our contest into two tiers with our first dedicated solely to Forsyth County and the Camel City. We’ll run a Guilford poll in early 2021, and the winners will face off in the Best of the Beat — Triad-Wide contest later in the year.
But for now let’s celebrate the winners, hundreds of them, recognized for their excellence in its many different forms throughout Forsyth County. Congratulations to all.
— Brian Clarey
DRINKING
Best Bottled Beer Selection
- First Place: Stella Brew
- Runner-up: City Beverage
Best Downtown Bar
- First Place: Foothills Brewpub
- Runner-up: Silver Moon Saloon (read our review here!)
Best Local Brewery Taproom
- First Place: Foothills Brewpub/ Wise Man Brewing (tie)
Best Bar Staff
- First Place: Hoots Roller Bar
- Runner-up: The Tasting Room/ Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Co.
Best College Bar
- First Place: Finnegan’s Wake
- Runner-up: West End Opera House
Best Adult Establishment
- First Place: Savannah’s Gentlemen’s Club/Paper Moon (tie)
Best Cocktail Mixer
- First Place: James Douglas (Hoot’s, Silver Moon) (read our review here!)
- Runner-up: Levi Fryer (The Katherine) (read our review here!)
Best Upscale Bar
- First Place: The Katharine Brasserie & Bar (read our review here!)
- Runner-up: The Trophy Room
Best Cocktails
- First Place: Fair Witness/Single Brothers Saloon (tie)
Best Bartender
- First Place: James Douglas (Hoot’s, Silver Moon) (read our review here!)
- Runner-up: Danielle Bull (Bull’s Tavern)
Best Bouncers
- First Place: The Silver Moon Saloon (read our review here!)
- Runner-up: The Ramkat
Best Cheap Beer
- First Place: Silver Moon Saloon (read our review here!)
- Runner-up: Burke St. Pub
Best Wine Selection
- First Place: 6th and Vine
- Runner-up: The Tasting Room
Best Bloody Mary
- First Place: Silver Moon Saloon (read our review here!)
- Runner-up: The Katharine Brasserie & Bar (read our review here!)
Best Mocktails
- First Place: The Katharine Brasserie & Bar (read our review here!)
- Runner-up: Vintage Sofa Bar
Best Tap Beer Selection
- First Place: Finnegan’s Wake
- Runner-up: Foothill’s Tasting Room
Best Neighborhood Bar
- First Place: Silver Moon Saloon (read our review here!)
- Runner-up: The Tap
Best Sports Bar
- First Place: Finnegan’s Wake
- Runner-up: Second & Green
Best Distillery
- First Place: Broad Branch Distillery
- Runner-up: Sutler’s Spirits
Best Martini
- First Place: The Katharine Brasserie & Bar (read our review here!)
- Runner-up: Fair Witness
Best Local Spirit
- First Place: Sutler’s Gin
- Runner-up: Spirit Nobilium (Broad Branch)
Best Drink Specials
- First Place: Finnegan’s Wake
- Runner-up: Bull’s Tavern/Fair Witness (tie)
Best Dance Space
- First Place: Gas Hill Drinking Room
- Runner-up: Monstercade
Best Local Brewery
- First Place: Foothills Brewing
- Runner-up: Wise Man Brewing
Best Sommelier
- First Place: Christina Morris (The Katharine) (read our review here!)
- Runner-up: Caleb Flynt (Wine Merchants)
Best Pet-Friendly Bar/Restaurant
- First Place: Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Co.
- Runner-up: Wise Man Brewing
Best Late-Night Bar
- First Place: Silver Moon Saloon (read our review here!)
- Runner-up: Fair Witness
Best Margarita
- First Place: The Porch Kitchen & Cantina
- Runner-up: La Botana
Best No-Frills Watering Hole
- First Place: Silver Moon Saloon (read our review here!)
- Runner-up: Bull’s Tavern/ Carlisle’s Pub (tie)
Best Retail Beer Selection
- First Place: Stella Brew
- Runner-up: City Beverage
Best Retail Wine Selection
- First Place: Total Wine & More
- Runner-up: Wine Merchants
Best Rooftop Bar
- First Place: Bar Piña
- Runner-up: Top of 4th (Marriott)
Best New Bar
- First Place: Hoot’s Satellite
- Runner-up: Joyner’s
EATING
Best Brunch
- First Place: River Birch Lodge
- Runner-up: Krankies
Best Steak
- First Place: Ryan’s Restaurant
- Runner-up: Fratelli’s Italian Steakhouse
Best Desserts
- First Place: Midtown Café & Dessertery
- Runner-up: Cheesecakes by Alex
Best Late-Night Menu
- First Place: Finnegan’s Wake
- Runner-up: Foothill’s Brewpub
Best Caterer
- First Place: 1703 Restaurant & Kitchen
- Runner-up: Providence Kitchen/ Five Loaves Catering (tie)
Best Restaurant
- First Place: Mozelle’s Fresh Southern Bistro
- Runner-up: River Birch Lodge
Best Outdoor Seating
- First Place: 4th St. Filling Station
- Runner-up: 6th and Vine
Best Waitstaff
- First Place: West End Café
- Runner-up: Mozelle’s Fresh Southern Bistro
Best Mexican Restaurant
- First Place: The Porch Kitchen & Cantina
- Runner-up: La Botana
Best Downtown Restaurant
- First Place: Sweet Potatoes
- Runner-up: Mission Pizza Napoletana/ Mozelle’s Fresh Southern Bistro
Best Romantic Restaurant
- First Place: The Katharine Brasserie & Bar (read our review here!)
- Runner-up: Bernardin’s
Best Gelato
- First Place: Café Gelato
- Runner-up: West End Coffeehouse
Best Chef
- First Place: Jay Pierce (Mozelle’s)
- Runner-up: Curtis Hackaday (1703)
Best Boba Tea
- First Place: May Way Dumplings
- Runner-up: Café Gelato
Best Fried Chicken
- First Place: Slappy’s Chicken
- Runner-up: Miss Ora’s Fried Chicken
Best French Fries
- First Place: Hops Burger Bar
- Runner-up: Cook Out
Best Bread
- First Place: Camino Bakery
- Runner-up: Bobby Boy Bake Shop
Best Gourmet Sandwiches
- First Place: West End Café
- Runner-up: Foothills Brewpub/ Mozelle’s Fresh Southern Bistro (tie)
Best Cheesesteak
- First Place: Hero House
- Runner-up: Burke Street Pizza
Best Charcuterie
- First Place: Vintage Sofa Bar
- Runner-up: The Carving Board
Best Healthy Eating
- First Place: Village Juice Co. (read our past coverage here)
- Runner-up: Yamas Mediterranean Street Food
Best Ribs
- First Place: Bib’s Downtown
- Runner-up: Real Q
Best Breakfast
- First Place: Krankies
- Runner-up: Famous Toastery
Best Local Artisinal Food Product
- First Place: Black Mountain Chocolate
- Runner-up: Niki’s Pickles (read our past coverage here)
Best Sub
- First Place: TJs Deli & Grill
- Runner-up: Burke Street Pizza
Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant
- First Place: Camel City BBQ Factory
- Runner-up: Dairi-O
Best Italian restaurant
- First Place: Di Lisio’s Italian Restaurant
- Runner-up: Quanto Basta
Best Coffeeshop
- First Place: Moji Coffee + More
- Runner-up: Camino Bakery
Best Tacos
- First Place: Crafted the Art of the Taco
- Runner-up: La Botana
Best Chicken Fingers
- First Place: Miss Ora’s
- Runner-up: Foothills Brewpub
Best Salads
- First Place: West End Café
- Runner-up: Yamas Mediterranean Street Food
Best Sushi
- First Place: Mizu Japanese Restaurant
- Runner-up: Hakka Chow Asian Eats
Best Restaurant when Someone Else is Paying
- First Place: Spring House Grill
- Runner-up: Fratelli’s Italian Steakhouse
Best Indian Restaurant
- First Place: Nawab Indian Cuisine
- Runner-up: Mystic Ginger
Best Wings
- First Place: Ronni’s Restaurant
- Runner-up: Finnegan’s Wake
Best Barbecue
- First Place: Little Richard’s
- Runner-up: Real Q
Best Bakery
- First Place: Camino Bakery
- Runner-up: Bobby Boy Bakeshop
Best Ramen
- First Place: 237 Ramen
- Runner-up: Sakura
Best Atmosphere
- First Place: Mozelle’s Fresh Southern Bistro
- Runner-up: The Katharine Brasserie & Bar/ Earl’s Whiskey Bar (read our review here!)
Best Cheap Meal
- First Place: Slappy’s Chicken
- Runner-up: Cook Out
Best Food Truck
- First Place: Mojito
- Runner-up: Burger Supreme
Best Milkshake
- First Place: Cook Out
- Runner-up: Small Batch
Best Gourmet Pizza
- First Place: Mission Pizza Napoletano
- Runner-up: Elizabeth’s Pizza
Best Pho
- First Place: Thai Sawatdee
- Runner-up: Basil Leaf
Best Takeout
- First Place: Slappy’s Chicken
- Runner-up: Mr. Lu’s
Best Diner
- First Place: Famous Toastery
- Runner-up: Trade Street Diner
Best Oysters
- First Place: Full Moon Oyster Bar
- Runner-up: King’s Crab Shack
Best Tapas
- First Place: Yamas Mediterranean Street Food
- Runner-up: Spring House Grill
Best Bagels
- First Place: Bagel Station (read our review here!)
- Runner-up: Bagel Station II
Best Thai Restaurant
- First Place: Thai Sawatdee
- Runner-up: Basil Leaf
Best Poke
- First Place: West End Poke
- Runner-up: Poke Star
Best Ice Cream
- First Place: Mayberry Ice Cream Restaurant
- Runner-up: Li’l Dipper
Best Hot Dogs
- First Place: PB’s Takeout
- Runner-up: Kermit’s Hot Dog House
Best Burger
- First Place: Hops Burger Bar
- Runner-up: Cin Cin Burger Bar
Best Public Bathroom
- First Place: Harris Teeter on Colverdale (read our review here!)
- Runner-up: The Ramkat
Best Deli
- First Place: TJ’s Deli
- Runner-up: The Carving Board
Best Meat & Three
- First Place: Duke’s Restaurant
- Runner-up: Clemmons Kitchen
Best Traditional Pizza
- First Place: Burke Street Pizza
- Runner-up: Elizabeth’s PIzza
Best New Restaurant
- First Place: Bobby Boy Bake Shop
- Runner-up: Hops Burger Bar
Best Mac & Cheese
- First Place: Slappy’s Chicken
- Runner-up: Sweet Potatoes
Best Seafood
- First Place: Forsyth Seafood (read our review here!)
- Runner-up: Full Moon Oyster Bar
Best Doughnut Shop
- First Place: Dough Joe’s Doughnuts & Coffee
- Runner-up: InTown Donutz
Best Sweet Tea
- First Place: The Carriage House Restaurant
- Runner-up: Yamas Mediterranean Street Food
Best Japanese Restaurant
- First Place: Mizu Japanese Restaurant
- Runner-up: Umi Japanese Steakhouse
Best Asian Fusion
- First Place: Hakka Chow
- Runner-up: Thai Sawatdee
Best Greek Restaurant
- First Place: Grecian Corner
- Runner-up: Athena Greek Taverna
Best Juice/Smoothie Bar
- First Place: Village Juice Co.
- Runner-up: Organix Juice Bar
Best Restaurants for Vegans
- First Place: Mozzarella Fellas
- Runner-up: Village Juice Co.
Best Chinese Restaurant
- First Place: New Sichuan
- Runner-up: Mr. Lu’s
RECREATION, HEALTH & BEAUTY
Best Hotel
- First Place: Kimpton Cardinal Hotel (read our review here!)
- Runner-up: Brookstown Inn
Best Assisted Living Community
- First Place: Brookdale
- Runner-up: Vienna Village/ Heritage Woods (tie)
Best Med Spa
- First Place: Innovative Aesthetics
- Runner-up: The Spa at Highland Oaks
Best Dermatologist
- First Place: Westgate Dermatology & Laser Center/ Winston-Salem Dermatology Center
Best Personal Trainer
- First Place: Patti Manuel (PBM Fitness)
- Runner-up: Sebastian Cervar (CrossFit Amplitude)
Best Golf Course
- First Place: Winston Lake Golf Course
- Runner-up: Maple Chase Golf & Country Club
Best Hair Salon
- First Place: Van Davis Aveda
- Runner-up: Dye Pretty
Best Local Athlete
- First Place: Chris Paul (Oklahoma City Thunder)
- Runner-up: Domenique Graves (Winston-Salem State football)/ Sam Hartman (Wake Forest football)
Best Piercing Studio
- First Place: Earth’s Edge
- Runner-up: Tattoo Revival
Best Esthetician
- First Place: Nancy Crooks (Van Davis Thruway)
- Runner-up: April Joyce (J Posh Salon)
Best Pool
- First Place: Bolton Park Pool
- Runner-up: Chadwyck Windsor Place Pool
Best Gym
- First Place: CrossFit Winston-Salem
- Runner-up: Top Tier Fitness
Best In-Home Healthcare Company
- First Place: Griswold Home Care
- Runner-up: Touched by Angels/Bayada Home Health (tie)
Best Walking/Running Trail
- First Place: Salem Lake (read our review here!)
- Runner-up: Muddy Creek Greenway
Best Yoga Studio
- First Place: Sunrise Yoga
- Runner-up: Triad Yoga Alliance
Best Yoga Instructor
- First Place: Valerie Kiser (Yoga Alliance)
- Runner-up: Tressa Krezner (Loving Kindness Reiki & Yoga)
Best Acupuncturist
- First Place: Lee Figl (New Hope Oriental Medicine)
- Runner-up: Boyd Bailey (Piedmont Acupuncture)
Best Pharmacy
- First Place: Marley Drug
- Runner-up: Robinhood Pharmacy
Best Tattoo Artist
- First Place: Mallory Blaylock (Talon Tattoo)
- Runner-up: Tugboat Johnny (Tattoo Archive) (read our review here!)
Best Exercise Studio
- First Place: Pure Barre
- Runner-up: CycleBar
Best Weight-Loss Center
- First Place: Medical Weight Loss Winston-Salem
- Runner-up: Wellness for Life
Best Barbershop
- First Place: Ardmore Barber Shop
- Runner-up: Clunhouse Salon for Men
Best Local Sports team
- First Place: Winston-Salem Dash
- Runner-up: Wake Forest Football
Best Eye Doctor
- First Place: Eyes on Trade
- Runner-up: Andrew Bradbury (A Proper View)
Best Bike Shop
- First Place: Ken’s Bike Shop
- Runner-up: Mock Orange Bikes
Best Tattoo Studio
- First Place: Tattoo Archive (read our review here!)
- Runner-up: Tattoo Therapy
Best Chiropractor
- First Place: Brittain Chiropractic Center
- Runner-up: Marisa Nixon (Twin City Health)
Best Dentist
- First Place: Dr. Yen Nguyen
- Runner-up: Reynolda Smiles
Best Nail Salon
- First Place: Digits Thruway
- Runner-up: LA Nails
Best Day Spa
- First Place: The Spa at Highland Oaks
- Runner-up: Essential Balanced Bodywork
Best Bowling Alley
- First Place: AMF Major League Lanes
- Runner-up: Creekside Lanes
Best Hospital
- First Place: Forsyth Medical Center
- Runner-up: Wake Baptist Hospital
Best Orthodontics
- First Place: Salem Smiles Orthodontics
- Runner-up: Handy and Handy
Best Hair Stylist
- First Place: Mia (Jade Aveda Salon)
- Runner-up: Cynthia Pratt-Miller (Hair Bomb Salon)
Best Park
- First Place: Tanglewood Park
- Runner-up: Salem Lake Park (read our review here!)
Best Veterinarian
- First Place: Ard-Vista Animal Hospital
- Runner-up: Carolina Veterinary Specialists/ Mt Tabor Animal Hospital (tie)
Best Massage Therapist
- First Place: Randi Eaton
- Runner-up: Michael Roels (Essential Balanced Bodywork)
Best Plastic Surgery Practice
- First Place: Salem Plastic Surgery
- Runner-up: Forsyth Plastic Surgery
Best Retirement Community
- First Place: Arbor Acres
- Runner-up: Vienna Village
ATTRACTIONS & CITY LIVING
Best Place of Worship
- First Place: Green Street Methodist Church
- Runner-up: Temple Emanuel
Best Apartment Complex
- First Place: Winston Factory Lofts
- Runner-up: Link Apartments Brookstown
Best Vacation Rental
- First Place: Wherehouse Art Hotel
- Runner-up: Log Cabin in the City
Best Place to People-Watch
- First Place: Fourth Street
- Runner-up: Trade Street
Best Neighborhood
- First Place: Ardmore
- Runner-up: West End
Best Attraction
- First Place: Old Salem
- Runner-up: Salem Lake (read our review here!)
Best Farmers Market
- First Place: Piedmont Triad Farmers Market (read past coverage here)
- Runner-up: Cobblestone Farmers Market
Best Place for Trick-Or-Treating
- First Place: Ardmore
- Runner-up: West End
Best Fundraising Event
- First Place: Empty Bowls
- Runner-up: Humane Society Furr Ball
Best Downtown Building
- First Place: Kimpton Cardinal Hotel (Reynolds Building) (read our review here!)
- Runner-up: Millennium Center
Best Daycare
- First Place: La Petite Academy
- Runner-up: Bright Horizons
Best Green Business
- First Place: Camino Bakery
- Runner-up: Village Juice Co.
Best College/University
- First Place: Wake Forest University
- Runner-up: Winston-Salem State University
Best Public School
- First Place: Reynolds High School/ Mt. Tabor High School (tie)
Best Pre-School
- First Place: Reynolda Preschool
- Runner-up: YMCA
Best Reason to Stay in Winston-Salem
- First Place: Great community
- Runner-up: It’s cheap-ish
Best Reason to Leave Winston-Salem
- First Place: Zombie apocalypse
- Runner-up: Lack of good jobs
Best Public Library
- First Place: Forsyth Central Library
- Runner-up: Reynolda Manor Library
Best Public Space
- First Place: Reynolda Village & Gardens
- Runner-up: Old Quarry Park/Bailey Park (tie)
Best Festival
- First Place: RiverRun International Film Festival (read our reviews from the 2019 festival here)
- Runner-up: Bookmarks
Best Place to Work
- First Place: Wake Forest University
- Runner-up: Flywheel Co-Working
SHOPPING
Best Record Store
- First Place: Underdog records
- Runner-up: McKay’s
Best Resale Shop
- First Place: Design Archives
- Runner-up: Etc. Consignment Shoppe
Beat Health Food Store
- First Place: A&S Natural Health
- Runner-up: OM Indian Groceries/ Salem Organic Supple (tie) (read our review here!)
Best International Grocery Store
- First Place: Om Indian Groceries (read our review here!)
- Runner-up: Compare Foods
Best Eyewear Boutique
- First Place: A Proper View
- Runner-up: Eyes on Trade
Best ABC Store
- First Place: Country Club Road
- Runner-up: Northwest Boulevard
Best Gift Store
- First Place: Design Archives
- Runner-up: Salem Kitchen
Best Children’s Clothing Retailer
- First Place: Once Upon a Child
- Runner-up: McCalls Reynolda Village
Best Pawn Shop
- First Place: Camel City Pawn
- Runner-up: West Mountain Pawn
Best Men’s Clothing Store
- First Place: Jos. A Banks
- Runner-up: Norman Stockton’s
Best Motorcycle Shop
- First Place: Smokin’ Harley Davidson
- Runner-up: Kevin Powell Motorsports
Best Musical Instrument Store
- First Place: The B String
- Runner-up: Jackson’s Music Store
Best Pet Store
- First Place: All Pets Considered
- Runner-up: Natural Dog
Best Furniture Store
- First Place: Haverty’s Furniture
- Runner-up: Bowen Town & Country
Best Jewelry Store
- First Place: Schiffman’s Jewelers
- Runner-up: Camel City Pawn
Best Boutique
- First Place: Monkee’s
- Runner-up: Wood & Thread
Best Cigar Store
- First Place: Top Leaf Cigar Lounge
- Runner-up: The Pipe & Pint
Best Comic Book Shop
- First Place: Burke Street Comics
- Runner-up: Ssalefish Comics
Best Florist
- First Place: Wild Things
- Runner-up: Dahlia’s Floral Design
Best Garden Store/Nursery
- First Place: House of Plants
- Runner-up: Reynolda Nursery
Best Mall/Shopping Center
- First Place: Thruway Center
- Runner-up: Hanes Mall
Best Home Accessories Store
- First Place: Design Archives
- Runner-up: All Through the House
Best Women’s Clothing Store
- First Place: Fabulous Finds/Kernersville
- Runner-up: Boho Blue
Best Consignment Furniture Store
- First Place: Elizabeth’s at Hanes Park
- Runner-up: Carolina Vintiques
Best Shopping District
- First Place: West End
- Runner-up: Burke Street
Best Grocery Store
- First Place: Trader Joe’s
- Runner-up: Lowe’s Foods (Robinhood Road)
Best Consignment Store
- First Place: Snob Shop
- Runner-up: Design Archives
Best Tire Store
- First Place: Mock Tire
- Runner-up: Parrish Tire & Automotive
Best Place to Buy a New Car
- First Place: Flow Honda
- Runner-up: Mercedes Benz of Winston-Salem/ Audi of Winston-Salem (tie)
Best Kitchen Store
- First Place: Southern Home & Kitchen
- Runner-up: Williams Sonoma
Best Antique Store
- First Place: Lost in Time
- Runner-up: Goat Feather Antique
Best Hardware Store
- First Place: ACE Hardware (Cloverdale Avenue)
- Runner-up: ACE Hardware (Robinhood Road)
Best Vintage Clothing Store
- First Place: Design Archives
- Runner-up: Next Step Ministries Thrift Store
Best Bookstore
- First Place: Bookmarks (read our 2019 review of the Bookmarks Festival here)
- Runner-up: McKay’s
Best Thrift Store
- First Place: Next Step Ministries Thrift Store
- Runner-up: The Snob Shop
Best Corner Store
- First Place: Washington Perk & Provisions
- Runner-up: Tickled Pink
Best Baby Store
- First Place: Once Upon a Child
- Runner-up: Rolly’s Baby Boutique
Best Shoe Store
- First Place: Fleet Feet
- Runner-up: Be Shoes Thruway
Best Adult Toy Store
- First Place: Priscilla McCall’s
- Runner-up: Annabelle’s
Best Butcher
- First Place: Smoke City Meats (read our past coverage here)
- Runner-up: Butcher Shop of Winston-Salem/ Ogburn Station Meat Market (tie)
Best Lingerie Store
- First Place: Annabelle’s
- Runner-up: Priscilla McCall’s
Best Frame Shop
- First Place: Frame It
- Runner-up: Fourth Street Frame Shop
Best Local Farm
- First Place: Joyce Farms
- Runner-up: Shore Farm Organics
Best Place to Buy a Used Car
- First Place: Flow Automotive
- Runner-up: Frank Myers Auto Maxx
Best Bridal Shop
- First Place: English’s Bridal
- Runner-up: Nitsa’s Apparel
Best Gourmet Grocery Store
- First Place: Om Indian Grocery (read our review here!)
- Runner-up: Canteen Market & Bistro/ Swaim’s Grocery (tie)
Best CBD Shop
- First Place: Camel City Hemp (read our past coverage here)
- Runner-up: Salem Organic Supply
Best Wine Shop
- First Place: Total Wine & More
- Runner-up: Wine Merchant
Best Lighting Store
- First Place: Wilson Lighting Co.
- Runner-up: The Lighting Loft
Best Used Bookstore
- First Place: McKay’s
- Runner-up: The Eclectible Shop
POLITICS, NEWS & THE MEDIA
Best Local TV Station
- First Place: WXII
- Runner-up: Fox 8
Best Do-Gooder
- First Place: Project Mask WS
- Runner-up: Mary Haglund
Best Talk/News Radio Station
- First Place: WFDD
- Runner-up: WTOB
Most Egregious Misuse of Taxpayer Funds
- First Place: School vouchers
- Runner-up: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Best City Council Member
- First Place: DD Adams
- Runner-up: Jeff McIntosh
Best Local radio Personality
- First Place: Neal Charnoff (WFDD)
- Runner-up: Steve “The Finman” Finnegan (WTOB)
Best School Board Member
- First Place: Elisabeth Motsinger
- Runner-up: Barbara Burke
Best Local News Website
- First Place: Triad City Beat (triad-city-beat.com)
- Runner-up: The Winston-Salem Journal (journalnow.com)
Worst political gaffe
- First Place: Lack of reallocation of police funds
- Runner-up: Dixie Classic Fair renamed
Best Progressive
- First Place: Dan Besse
- Runner-up: Rep. Derwin Montgomery
Best Local Radio Show
- First Place: “The Martha Bassett Show” (WFDD)
- Runner-up: “The Get Up Show” (98.7 Simon)
Best Radio Station
- First Place: WFDD
- Runner-up: WTOB
Best Investigative Reporter
- First Place: Jordan Green (Triad City Beat)
- Runner-up: Scott Sexton (the Journal)
Best Cause
- First Place: Black Lives Matter (read our review here!)
Best Local Facebook Group
- First Place: Downtown Winston-Salem
- Runner-up: Just WS Memes
Best County Commissioner
- First Place: Fleming El-Amin
- Runner-up: Dave Plyler
Best Local TV Anchor
- First Place: Brianna Conner (WXII)
- Runner-up: Margaret Johnson (WXII)
Biggest Controversy
- First Place: Dixie Fair vs Carolina Classic
- Runner-up: Closing the bars for coronavirus
Best Meteorologist
- First Place: Lanie Pope (WXII)
- Runner-up: Michelle Kennedy (WXII)
Best Legislator
- First Place: Rep. Derwin Montgomery
- Runner-up: Rep. Evelyn Terry
Best Local Twitter Feed
- First Place: Winston Watchman (@WinstonWatchman)
- Runner-up: Triad City Beat (@triad_city_beat_)
Best Local Blog
- First Place: Nik Snacks (niksnacksonline.com)
- Runner-up: Triad Foodies (triadfoodies.com)
Best Triad City Beat Story
- First Place: Confederate Statue reporting
- Runner-up: Omnibus Firefighters
Best Conservative
- First Place: Joyce Kraweic
- Runner-up: Algenon Cash
CULTURE, ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Best Comedian
- First Place: Randy Simpson (WTOB)
- Runner-up: Cabell Wilkinson
Best Museum
- First Place: Reynolda House (read our past coverage here)
- Runner-up: Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art
Best House/Cover Band
- First Place: Gypsy Soul
- Runner-up: The Plaids
Best Drag Show
- First Place: Pride WS
- Runner-up: Monstercade
Best Visual Artist
- First Place: Adam Casey
- Runner-up: Owens Daniels
Best Art Instruction
- First Place: Sawtooth School for Visual Art
- Runner-up: UNCSA community programs
Best Club DJ
- First Place: DJ Hek Yeah
- Runner-up: DJ Snow
Best Place to See Live Music
- First Place: The Ramkat
- Runner-up: Rizzo’s
Best Art Gallery
- First Place: Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (read our past coverage here)
- Runner-up: Delurk Gallery
Best Local Author
- First Place: Jacinta White
- Runner-up: Wade Beauchamp
Best Karaoke Night
- First Place: Bull’s Tavern
- Runner-up: Old Nick’s Pub
Best Local Hip Hop Artist
- First Place: LB the Poet (read our review here!)
- Runner-up: OG Spliff
Best Jazz Band
- First Place: Matt Kendrick Trio
- Runner-up: Camel City Jazz Orchestra
Best Local Podcast
- First Place: The Less Desirables
- Runner-up: Carolina Curious (WFDD)
Best Party
- First Place: Farmstock
- Runner-up: RiverRun Gala
Best Female Vocalist
- First Place: Renee Henry
- Runner-up: Karon Click
Best Cultural Event
- First Place: Black Theatre Festival
- Runner-up: RiverRun International Film Festival
Best Recording Studio
- First Place: Fidelitorium
- Runner-up: Flytrap Music Productions
Best Art Exhibit
- First Place: Winston-Salem Light Project (read our review here!)
- Runner-up: Video Ergo Sum — Peter Campus (SECCA)
Best Musician
- First Place: Doug Davis
- Runner-up: Jim Moody
Best Local, Original Band
- First Place: Jukebox Rehab
- Runner-up: Vel Indica
Best Local Actor
- First Place: Ashley Hauser
- Runner-up: Michael Hoch
Best Trivia Night
- First Place: Old Nick’s Pub
- Runner-up: Bookmarks Book Trivia
Best Music Club
- First Place: The Ramkat
- Runner-up: Muddy Creek Café
Best Local Theatre Company
- First Place: Triad Theater Alliance
- Runner-up: UNCSA
Best Make Vocalist
- First Place: Dale Cole
- Runner-up: Clay Howard
Best Sporting Event
- First Place: Winston-Salem Dash games
- Runner-up: Wake Forest Football games
Best Movie Theater
- First Place: A/perture Cinema (read our past coverage here)
- Runner-up: The Grande
Best Public Art Piece
- First Place: Black Lives Matter street painting
- Runner-up: Trade Street Mannequins
SERVICES
Best Realty Company
- First Place: Leonard Ryden Burr
- Runner-up: Berkshire Hathaway/ Allen Tate (tie)
Best Financial Institution
- First Place: Allegacy Credit Union
- Runner-up: Pinnacle Bank
Best Plumber
- First Place: Bodenheimer Plumbing
- Runner-up: Smith Plumbing
Best Auto Service
- First Place: Twin City Automotive
- Runner-up: Jackson Auto Worx
Best Limo/Party Bus
- First Place: Black Tie Transportation
- Runner-up: Triad Eco Adventures
Best Landscaping Company
- First Place: Hope Lawn Care
- Runner-up: On Time Lawn Care
Best Law Firm
- First Place: Dummit-Fradin Attorneys at Law
- Runner-up: Vance Parker/ King Latham Law (tie)
Best Pest Control
- First Place: McNeely Pest Control
Best DUI Attorney
- First Place: Clarke Dummit/Michael Fradin (tie)
Best Roofing Company
- First Place: Big Anchor Roofing & Gutters
- Runner-up: J&M Roofing
Best Personal Injury Attorney
- First Place: Daggett & Shuler
- Runner-up: Dummit-Fradin Attorneys at Law
Best Homebuilder
- First Place: Reece Builder
- Runner-up: Dream Maker Bath & Kitchen
Best Insurance Agency
- First Place: McCall Insurance Services
- Runner-up: Rick Babusiak (State Farm)
Best Realtor
- First Place: Rhonda Nelson (Keller Williams)
- Runner-up: Arlene Rouse (Leonard Ryden Burr)
Best Auto Body Shop
- First Place: Pat’s Body Shop
- Runner-up: Ray’s Body Shop/ Jackson Auto Worx (tie)
Best Pet Groomer
- First Place: Fur Pet Salon & Day Spa/ Ruff Housing (tie)
Best Criminal Defense Attorney
- First Place: Clarke Dummit
Best Heating & Air Company
- First Place: Gwyn Services
- Runner-up: Eanes Heating & Air Conditioning
Best Financial Planner
- First Place: Doug Ray (Wealth Guardians)
- Runner-up: Jeff Davids (Edward Jones)
Best Electrician
- First Place: Gwyn Services
- Runner-up: Clayton Allen (CW Allen Electric)
Best Property Management Company
- First Place: Real Property Management of the Triad/ Hunter Realty (tie
Best Dry Cleaner
- First Place: Shores Fine Dry Cleaning
- Runner-up: Craft Cleaners
Best Foundation Repair
- First Place: Tar Heel Basement
- Runner-up: Structural Repair of the Triad
Best Car service
- First Place: Uber
- Runner-up: Classic Cab Co.
Best Family Law Attorney
- First Place: Vance Parker
- Runner-up: Dummit Fradin Attorneys at Law