Daily corona round-up

Bad news

We got some bad news on the homefront today and it’s sort of taken over everything at the house tonight, so I’ll be keeping this update as brief as possible so I can be of use around here.

Spent the rest of the day putting together a paper, which has some good stories that have already dropped:

139,885 new cases in the US today, 1,448 new deaths. 10.4 million have been diagnosed; 241,070 have died.

A new record for new cases in NC: 3,119. 286,524 total. 38 new deaths (4,698) 1,246 hospitalized. 7.9 percent positive test rate. It has been as high as 13, I think, but not in months.

Guilford County has 102 new, for 12,718, along with 208 deaths (+1). 1,556 active cases.

Forsyth County has 140 new cases, 10,296 total. 137 dead (+0), 1,332 in the last two weeks.

A diversion

I watched a freaky movie called The Clonus Horror when I was a kid and it stuck with me: an island of clones used for spare body parts for rich people. Allegories abound. But it turns out the film is kind of stupid — it was 1979, so I was just 9 years old. So I’m dropping the MST3K take on this classic, which kind of takes all of the teeth out of it.

Program notes