I know we’re all exhausted. I know we’re all tired. I know we’re all overwhelmed.

There’s a lot going on in the world, and it can be debilitating.

But as I sat in Scuppernong Books on Monday, Jan. 20, I was filled with hope and wonder at the number of people who attended the store’s resistance event. About 10 organizations — including Triad City Beat — had set up their tables to show the community what they are doing to create centers of care. So if you’re feeling like you don’t know where to start, just start small.

If you’re concerned about reproductive rights, consider volunteering as a clinic escort or helping to put together after-care kits for abortion patients.

If you’re concerned about the environment and consumerism, consider donating to Reconsidered Goods, getting involved in your local BuyNothing group or volunteering to beautify your local park.

If you’re concerned about local immigrant communities, find ways to help undocumented folks, tap into newcomer communities or other established immigration organizations.

If you’re concerned about housing and homelessness, find ways to help make them count, advocate for housing, help curb evictions, push for resources and learn more about their stories.

If you’re concerned about local politics, find an advocacy group that’s working to increase access to political power.

If you’re concerned about education, show up to local school board meetings or push for school funding.

If you’re concerned about healthcare, connect with organizations that are working on the ground, helping moms afford safe care or advocate for a shift from law enforcement to mental health care.

If you’re concerned about the LGBTQ+ community, connect with your local LGBTQ+ center, push for trans rights or volunteer to show love to queer kids.

The point of all of this is that there are so many people already doing the work — big and small — to resist and show up for our diverse communities. So you don’t have to start from scratch or come up with a way to take down the entire power structures that be on your own. Find what you care about, start with something small and get out there.

As Lao Tzu once said, “great acts are made up of small deeds,” and the opportunities are all around us.