In December, Greensboro’s Mayor Pro Tempore and at-large city councilmember Yvonne Johnson died at the age of 82 after many years at the dais. Now, the council must select who will fill her seat as the at-large councilmember. The city started receiving applications on Jan. 2, and the application portal closed on Jan. 17.

According to a public records request made by Triad City Beat, 45 people have applied for the job.

In a call with TCB on Friday afternoon, Mayor Nancy Vaughan explained that the list was narrowed down to 20 people because many applicants either lived outside the city limits, were not registered to vote or were inactive voters or had withdrawn their applications.

The new councilmember will be chosen during the council’s Jan. 28 special meeting at 5:30 p.m. The person selected will take the oath of office on Feb. 4.

According to an email sent to candidates on Thursday, Mayor Nancy Vaughan wrote that this is an “opportunity to explain why you are the best candidate for this position and to outline your priorities.”

Candidates must arrive at 5:15 p.m., and if they plan to use a PowerPoint presentation it must be sent to City Clerk Angela Lord by noon. Candidates will have three minutes to give their presentation.

For the at-large seat, the representative must live within city limits and will receive a stipend for their service, with the amount differing depending on seniority. Johnson made $26,805 annually, but an incoming councilmember could expect to make around $25,000.

The applicants are listed by last name first and are described based on their application materials. TCB also included their party registration and race according to their voter registration status. To view all of the applications go here.

The final 20 applicants

Irving David Allen

Allen is a program manager and community organizer, touting 12 years of “progressive real-world experience and leadership. “As an organizer, my role has been to push the city, its leadership, and its residents toward progressive, common-sense solutions while amplifying the voices of the most marginalized in our community to ensure their concerns are heard and addressed,” he stated in his application.

He ran for a Greensboro city council at-large seat in 2017, and was a candidate to fill the vacant House District 57 seat left by Rep. Ashton Clemmons when she resigned in July 2024. Later on, Allen and other candidates filed a complaint with the NC Democratic Party’s Council of Review, alleging a rushed and biased selection process. Tracy Clark ended up winning the seat.

Allen is currently a special projects and training coordinator for Advance NC, and previously worked for Ready for School Ready for Life, Color Of Change PAC, Ignite NC and Beloved Community Center. He also founded the Books and Black Youth Reading Program. Allen’s interest in serving on the council “stems from a commitment to enhancing civic engagement and empowering residents to take ownership of the governing process.”

Allen is Black and a registered Democrat according to NC voter registration records.

Crystal Black

Black has been deeply involved in city projects for years and touts a breadth of community service and city partnership on multiple projects. She formerly partnered with Councilmember Sharon Hightower to establish the city’s Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparities, a forum for Black families to outline disparities in their community, according to a 2020 FOX8 article. She also helped create the Love Your Block program — an initiative that cleans trash off the streets and advocates for safer communities — with the Solid Waste and Neighborhood Development departments and served on the city’s Solid Waste and Sustainability commissions.

In her application, Black said that she is “committed to ensuring that future generations inherit a city that embodies safety, affordability, livability, equity, and sustainability.”

She also noted that her understanding of Greensboro’s community has been “enriched by extensive conversations with residents and elected officials who have encouraged me to take this journey.” She said she’s not seeking the role for the title but to recognize the urgent need for unique perspectives that mirror [the city’s] vibrant and diverse population.” Black is Black and a registered Democrat according to NC voter registration records.

Terrell Dungee

Dungee is an experienced organizer who has worked in the community with several entities, including the American Friends Service Committee and Down Home NC as a canvasser, as well as for the Carolina Federation and Guilford For All. Dungee has also worked with Keep Gate City Housed, a group of organizers pushing for the city and county to fund eviction prevention. In their application, Dungee said he would like to fill the vacancy to “become a hub to bring community ideas and initiatives to address the barriers in developing solutions to the root causes of the issues around housing and community safety.” He would focus on creating a “housing taskforce to gather feedback on the tenant experience and developing reports for the impact of the city’s Housing GSO & GSO2040 plan. Dungee added that they want to “develop strategies to better people’s lives.”

“I’ve studied for the last four years how to create those strategies in the more equable and empowering way for community members and want to bring those skills to the city of Greensboro,” he wrote. Dungee is Black and a registered Democrat.

Irish Good

Good is a human resources professional and worked for the city from 2019-24 in their HR department. Serving as a council member would be a “rewarding experience for many reasons,” Good wrote in her application. “It allows the opportunities for personal growth, a sense of purpose, making meaningful changes that can improve the quality of life for residents, ensuring that diverse perspectives are heard, building collaborative relationships, promoting civic engagement, gaining insight on the challenges facing the residents and the community, making a tangible difference in the community, and personal fulfillment. Being in public service for nearly 35 years has shown my commitment to supporting communities and serving others.” Good is Black and a registered Democrat.

George Hartzman

Hartzman didn’t provide a resume, but stated on his application that — if appointed to the role — he would only serve the remainder of Johnson’s term and not seek election. He ran for mayor in 2013 and lost to current mayor Nancy Vaughan. “Appointments like this are meant to provide continuity and stability during times of transition,” Hartzman wrote in his application. “They should not be stepping stones to personal political advancement.” He made his opinion about running for office clear by stating that “appointing someone who later runs for office creates an inherent advantage due to name recognition, visibility and access to resources not available to other candidates. This dynamic can unintentionally discourage other qualified individuals from entering the race, weakening the democratic process. By appointing someone who commits not to run, the Council restores balance and provides voters with a fully competitive and transparent election.”

Hartzman is white and unaffiliated.

Vernon K. Johnson

Son of Yvonne Johnson, Johnson holds a master’s degree in elementary education from NC A&T State University. He’s worked in schools in Greensboro for nearly three decades and stated on his application that he’s worked for the city, seasonally/part-time, since 1986. He’s also a volunteer soccer coach with NC Fusion. “As a life long resident of Greensboro, I care about the future of this city,” Johnson wrote in his application. “I care about the needs of the citizens in Northwest Greensboro just as I care about the needs of citizens in East Greensboro. It is my goal to make Greensboro a place where both residents and businesses want to invest in the total community. It is my goal to govern with the “lest of these” in mind.”

Johnson noted that he foresees the city’s downtown growing and becoming more vibrant with strategic leadership.

“I foresee Greensboro continuing to be a strong economic player in the aviation industry as well as skilled manufacturing and technology jobs,” he wrote. “There is always room for improvement and I truly believe that Greensboro can learn from its past and its present in order to prosper in the future.” Johnson is Black and a registered Democrat.

Akir Khan

Khan has a doctoral degree in educational leadership from High Point University and has been employed by UNCG, Guilford Technical Community College and High Point University, and worked for the National Conference of Community and Justice as the director of development and communications.

Khan has also volunteered for multiple organizations, including the Out Of the Garden Project.

“If appointed, I will meet with the Mayor and City Council members first to understand their focus and priorities,” Khan wrote in his application.” He said he would focus on key issues, including economic growth, food insecurity and building bridges of trust with law enforcement and citizens.

“By promoting innovation and entrepreneurship, creating opportunities for all Greensboro residents to succeed, and protecting the environment, the city can achieve long-term prosperity and stability,” Khan wrote. Khan is a registered Republican, and his race is listed as “other.” According to news reports, he is Muslim-American.

Donald Liebes

Liebes moved to North Carolina 30 years ago to take a job at HanesBrands before opening Gate City Billiard Club in 2008. “I am interested in getting involved in City government due to the many frustrations I experienced, not the least of which, the homeless problem,” Liebes wrote in his application. The address Liebes listed on their application is in Jamestown, however, he claims that this is a mailing address and that his residence is “inside the city limits of Greensboro.” Liebes, who is white, is also registered to vote at the same Jamestown address as unaffiliated.

Tiffany Luard

While Luard was included on the final list of applicants, her application materials were not included in TCB’s public records request. Luard submitted her materials to Vaughan and City Clerk Angela Lord via email, which was forwarded to TCB by Vaughan. According to those materials, Luard led youth, elder, veteran and homelessness program engagement and development, and built partnerships with local educational institutions. She also coordinated “multi-genre live and private events for 15,000+ attendees.” She’s an alumnus of UNCSA and also volunteered with FEMA. “Throughout various mediums my sense of team building and collaborative value remains the same. It begins with mentorship and ends in service. I have never had a proper opportunity to focus on my community in a proper place of full service; and yet, I have remained steadfast, impacting many. I look forward on a focused journey and what the possibilities could bring,” Luard wrote in her email. According to voter records, Luard is Black, unaffiliated and her registration is inactive.

Melvin Manuel

Manuel stated on his application that he has worked with the homeless community at the Interactive Resource Center, and said that he would “prefer to serve without compensation” if selected. “I am a liberal concerning humanitarian issues and a conservative concerning fiscal responsibility,” Manuel wrote in his application. “I believe my skills would be helpful to the city and city council in threading that difficult and delicate needle.” Manuel is white and a registered Democrat.

Michael D. McKinney

McKinney is the CEO of Piedmont Business Capital and has served on multiple city commissions, including the Minimum Housing Standard Commission and War Memorial Commission. McKinney was appointed by Mayor Vaughan in both roles, and also served on the High Point Housing Authority’s Board of Commissioners.

“Greensboro is more than a city to me—it’s home. It’s where I’ve built my life, raised my family, and pursued my dreams,” McKinney writes in his application.

McKinney said that his 30 years in banking and finance, coupled with extensive volunteer work and leadership in local organizations and city initiatives,” has instilled in him a deep understanding of Greensboro’s needs and opportunities. McKinney states that his focus will be on economic development, affordable housing, education, public safety, infrastructure and environmental sustainability. He would also prioritize safe neighborhoods, sustainable housing, and addressing homelessness, all while leveraging economic development opportunities for the city.

“I’m not seeking political power; I’m driven by a desire to make a real difference in Greensboro. I’m prepared to work hard, collaborate with my fellow council members, and dedicate myself to building a brighter future for our city—together.”

McKinney is Black and a registered Democrat.

Anthony L. Pace

Pace has served as a Board of Elections precinct judge and stated on his application that he would not run in the upcoming election if selected to fill the seat. Pace, who returned to the city in 2018 said that “as a retiree,” he has time to devote to the issues at hand. Pace is Black and unaffiliated.

Jamilla D. Pinder

Pinder grew up in Greensboro and has spent the last two decades serving in the community, according to her application. She’s the director of community engagement and impact for the Cone Health Foundation and has served on a number of local boards including the Arts Council of Greater Greensboro and the Greensboro Transit Advisory Council, and has been involved in United Way of Greensboro, Greensboro Community Food Task Force and New Hope Community Development Group.

She noted that in the past, she’s led initiatives to improve access to medical services in East Greensboro, help residents access healthy and quality food, partnered with health care providers to provide medical care, and assisted with work-training and social engagement. She also said she developed a leadership program in partnership with Elon University to provide residents and community-based organizations with the tools to use design thinking principles and data to solve problems and come up with innovative ideas. “My values of well-being, service, integrity, and compassion guide my dedication to enhancing and growing our community,” she wrote. Pinder is Black and couldn’t be found in NC’s voter registration records, but Mayor Vaughan told TCB that she is registered to vote under a different name.

Portia LaJoy Shipman

Shipman is the owner of Good Times Home Health Care, a member of the national and local NAACP and has worked in domestic violence education and prevention for many years. She was also a campaign organizer for Yvonne Johnson’s mayoral campaign between 2003-07. Shipman ran for the District 2 city council seat in 2022 and lost to incumbent councilmember Dr. Goldie Wells. She writes that she is “deeply inspired by the legacy” of Johnson, “a true pillar of our community who dedicated her life to service, compassion, and progress.”

“Her tireless work to uplift Greensboro has paved the way for leaders like me to continue her mission of creating a city where every voice is heard, and every individual is valued. I want to step into the role not to replace her but to honor her legacy by building upon the foundation she has laid,” she wrote. “My lifelong commitment to advocacy, social justice, and entrepreneurship has equipped me with the tools to address our community’s challenges and create opportunities for growth and inclusion… I will strive to ensure that Greensboro remains a beacon of hope, resilience, and unity, upholding Mrs. Johnson’s vision of a compassionate and thriving city.”

Shipman is Black and a registered Democrat.

Nicky Smith

Smith is the founder and CEO of Carolina Digital Phone. He worked with the Preserve Friendly Avenue Project, the Servant Center of Greensboro and Habitat for Humanity. Smith was also on the board of trustees for Christ United Methodist Church. Smith stated in his application that he does not intend to run for the at-large seat again if selected, since he’s running for the city’s District 4 seat.

“I am passionate about making Greensboro a city that thrives economically, socially and environmentally,” he wrote. “My interest in serving on the City Council stems from my deeply held belief in the power of dedicated leadership to bring about transformative change.”

Some of his priorities include advocating for transparent governance, fostering community development, supporting local businesses, uplifting marginalized groups, building on success, supporting local police and enhancing public safety. Smith is white and a registered Republican.

Colin Tripp

Tripp went to Guilford College and works at Greensboro Country Club. He didn’t provide a resume. Tripp, who moved back to Greensboro in 2020, said that his father and his roots have always been in the city. “I can honestly say I have never lived anywhere else that I can honestly call my home, whatever that reason may be,” he wrote. Tripp is white and unaffiliated.

Todd Turner

Disclosure: Turner works as a contributing photographer for Triad City Beat.

Turner has experience in hospitality, real estate and visual arts according to his application. He didn’t provide a resume. “I have an immense amount of passion for the development and continued growth of Greensboro and have connections with the majority of our population,” Turner wrote. Turner is white and unaffiliated.

Linda Waddell

Waddell has served on a number of city boards, including the Minimum Housing Standards Commission, Police Community Review Board and the Commission of the Status of Women. She didn’t provide a resume, but stated in her application that Yvonne Johnson was a mentor to her. She’s a member of Concerned Citizens of Northeast Greensboro, and was quoted in a News & Record article when the city was considering using White Street Landfill as a dumping ground for Bingham Park’s contaminated dirt.

“I feel it is my duty to make sure justice is equal in any aspect and fairness is applied to any given situation,” Waddell wrote in her application. “Greensboro City is my home, and I would like for it to succeed in making a difference. I am a true adversary that will speak up for the people and this city. I have work [sic] hard with former and present council members.” Waddell is Black and a registered Democrat.

Joseph Williams

Williams didn’t provide a resume, but stated that they worked for the United Parcel Service for 40 years. They added that they are part of the Southside Community HOA and Local 391 Union. “After raising a family and retiring I hope to be of service to Greensboro [sic] community and add to the impressive accomplishments that make a phenomenal city,” he wrote in his application. He’s Black and unaffiliated.

Lynard Williams

Williams was on the city’s solid waste management commission, and didn’t provide a resume. Williams lives on Nealtown Road in proximity to White Street Landfill, a contentious city-owned disposal site. According to his application, he is “interested in police reform and overall community development.” He’s Black and a registered Democrat.

Applicants who were removed

Fred Akman

Akman is a substitute teacher at Phoenix Academy and is a PhD candidate in Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Gratz College. In Akman’s application, he states that serving on council would be an “opportunity to give back to the city that has given so much to me and my family.”

“I want to bring fresh ideas, transparency, and a collaborative approach to addressing the challenges we face,” he said. In his application, he states wanting to focus on fostering economic growth while preserving the city’s “unique character, enhancing public safety, and ensuring that every voice is heard in the decision-making process.” He wants to “advocate for equitable policies, improve infrastructure, and invest in programs that benefit all residents, from our youth to our seniors.” Akman is white and registered as unaffiliated according to NC voter registration records.

Felicia K. Angus

A quality control professional with years of experience at top firms such as Pfizer, Moderna, ProKidney, Angus formerly served on the city of Greensboro’s Commission Status of Women. She previously ran for the city council’s District 2 seat in 2017 but withdrew from the race. However, her name still appeared on the ballot during the primary election. In her application, Angus states, “My extensive experience across numerous Greensboro projects positions me to effectively serve the city’s residents, businesses, and overall community. I am confident my contributions would significantly benefit Greensboro.” Angus is Black and registered as unaffiliated according to NC voter registration records.

Amina Aziz

Aziz didn’t provide a resume, but is employed by the EPA as a Human Resources specialist and is a member of Black In Government, according to her application. “I believe in change, growth, diversity and inclusion. I love Greensboro and would like to see Greensboro grow in an even more positive direction,” Aziz states in her application. Aziz is Black and a registered Democrat according to NC voter registration records.

Abigail Beale

Beale has worked as a licensed practical nurse (LPN) for 11 years. She wants to serve on city council because it is a “new place to learn and possibly make a impact and be able to try something new and to help my fellow residents of Greensboro.” Beale is white and a registered Libertarian according to NC voter registration records.

Melissa M. Bocci

Bocci has worked for decades as an office manager and formerly worked for Downtown Greensboro, Inc. in that role. She was last employed by Forward High Point as an office manager.

“My skills lend themselves to helping the city continue to improve and grow within the constraints of what the public views as important and current!” Bocci wrote in her application. “Serving the community has always been a rewarding career for me, both professionally and personally and I would be honored to follow in Yvonne Johnson’s footsteps (which would be big footsteps to fill)!”

She said that her work in the nonprofit world has given her “unique insight” to work with various community leaders to accomplish goals and objectives.” Bocci is white and an unaffiliated voter according to NC voter registration records.

Luther Clay

Clay is currently an examiner at the NC DMV and has a BA in Mass Communications from North Carolina Central University. In his application, Clay writes that he’s interested in serving on city council “as a way for [him] to be able to serve, assist, and contribute to the positive direction that Greensboro is moving towards.” Clay, who is Black, has lived in Greensboro since 2009 and is a registered Democrat according to NC voter registration records.

Leah Crouch

Crouch is an auto claims adjuster at National General in Winston-Salem and has a BS in Business Administration from UNCG. In her application, she writes that she would “like to play a more active role in [the] city.” Crouch, who is Asian, said she has lived in Greensboro for three years and is a registered Democrat according to NC voter registration records.

Ethan De Cohen

De Cohen is a software engineer at Automated Financial Systems and has a BS in Electrical Engineering from NC A&T State University. In his application, he writes that his technical background as an electrical engineer and a software engineer “could offer perspective on potential smart cities initiative.” De Cohen is Black and unaffiliated.

Lawrence Duff

Duff is an operations specialist at Blue Cross Blue Shield and has a cybersecurity certificate from UNC Chapel Hill. Duff also worked in agriculture for Guilford County from 2014-16 and volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, according to his application. Duff wrote in his application that as a resident, he’s seen both sides of the city, “good and bad.”

“I believe Greensboro can be one of the best cities on earth and I believe no matter your background or race we can all come together for the greater good and as city council,” he wrote. Duff is Black and a registered Democrat.

Lamont Collins

Collins didn’t provide a resume, but states that he worked at Essence of Care and Seanar Achievement Center which provides mental health care to the community. In his application, Collins stated that he believes that “local governance plays a crucial role in addressing the needs and concerns of residents.”

“By serving on the Council, I aim to advocate for sustainable development, improve public services, and foster inclusive policies that empower all citizens,” he wrote. If chosen, he said he would focus on enhancing public safety, supporting local businesses and promoting sustainable practices that respect the environment. Collins is Black and a registered Democrat.

LaToya Bernice Gathers

A psychotherapist, Gathers earned her degrees from the University of Alabama School of Medicine and worked for Doctors Without Borders for 16 years. She’s also been on a number of city commissions, including the juvenile crime prevention council, and offered free teletherapy during the pandemic. She ran for the District 2 city council seat in 2022 and ultimately lost to incumbent Dr. Goldie Wells. “I want to make a positive impact on the community,” Gathers wrote in her application. “I am passionate about improving the city and want to contribute to its growth and development. I am concern [sic] about issues, such as affordable housing, environmental protection, public safety, and want to advocate for solutions.” Gathers is Black and a registered Republican.

Ruby Griego

Griego teaches mathematics at Hairston Middle School and has a BS from the University of Maryland. Griego listed that she is part of the North Carolina Teachers Union. According to her application, Greensboro has been home to her children “most of their lives.” She adds, “seeing them in every grade from kinder [sic] to high school graduation I talk about changes or the necessities we need in our city especially in the lower income areas and sitting down talking about it is not enough anymore. Maintaining a strong government is very important to me and what we do with our money, resources, land, and over city should always be in the best interest of the people.” She noted that she’s focused on working to unite government and that she loves her country and Greensboro. Griego is white and a registered Republican.

Mary Heybrock

Heybrock has been a realtor for more than 20 years and currently works with RE/MAX. She’s married to Bob Heybrock, owner of Classic Import Auto Service. In her application, Heybrock advocated for the need for a “new voice and different perspective to the existing council” and how she wants to be “a voice for those of us who don’t feel we have one…. The current members, in my view, do not listen to the majority of the residents of Greensboro. I want to be that voice and I know how to use it. ” Heybrock is white and a registered Republican.

Brenda Kirby

Kirby worked as a pediatric nurse for 32 years and has lived in Greensboro for nearly 50 years. Kirby feels she “understand[s] the needs of the wealthy and citizens struggling financially,” adding, “I would love to help my city!” Kirby is white and unaffiliated voter.

James Matier

In his application, Matier states that he is a union representative at his workplace. He didn’t provide a resume. He noted in his application that he always wanted to serve on council to be a “voice for the community” and to spread his thoughts on changes in “low-budget communties.” Matier is Black and a registered Democrat.

Gerry McCants

McCants has more than three decades of experience in business and community service, he wrote on his application. He owns McCants Communications Group and has worked with multiple community development organizations in Greensboro. He’s currently the chairman of the city’s MWBE Community Relations steering committee. “I have well over 30 plus years of experience in business and community service,” McCants wrote in his application. “I believe with that experience I can add value to City of Greensboro’s growth, leadership decisions and development as it continues transform [sic] as the third largest metropolitan city in North Carolina.” McCants is Black and a registered Democrat.

Sonya Milton

Milton has lived in Greensboro for nearly 40 years and works as a medical screener/patient service representative for Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

“As someone who has lived and worked here for 38 years, I’ve seen both the strengths and the challenges our city faces,” Milton wrote. “I am committed to fostering a more inclusive, safe, and vibrant community for all residents.” Milton doesn’t appear to be registered to vote according to NC voter registration records.

In her application, she said she would focus on improving public services, enhancing local infrastructure, or advocating for economic development that benefits everyone. She would also prioritize “policies that promote education, public safety, affordable housing, and sustainable growth, while also ensuring that all voices are heard in our decision-making processes.”

Michael Payne

Payne stated on their application that they were once a member of the Forge Greensboro, a community makerspace. “I’d like to actually participate in making decisions that affect my daily life,” he wrote in his application. Payne lives in Whitsett, is white and is a registered Democrat.

Winter Rorie

Rorie is a property manager and former bank teller, according to their application, but they didn’t provide a resume. They have been involved in “feeding the homeless” and are interested in serving on city council to [improve] the quality of life for all residents in our city.”

They would focus on addressing key issues such as affordable housing, economic development and access to quality education and services. Rorie doesn’t appear to be registered to vote according to NC voter registration records.

Sarah Smith

Smith didn’t provide a resume, but stated that she has participated in Greensboro’s City Academy and worked with the Greensboro Urban Ministry.

“I have had a lot of opportunities to work with the community and fully aware of the needs,” Smith wrote in her application. She also listed her work as a volunteer and time spent advocating “for people without a voice to receive what was needed for assistance for a normal life.” She was interested in a seat on council so that she can “give a voice to the ones that has not been able to give theirs, and also give back to my community.” Smith is Black and a registered Democrat.

Calvin Stevens

Stevens didn’t provide a resume, but stated that he is a former Greensboro police officer and was the executive officer to the police chief from 2019-20. Stevens was also in the US Marine Corps for 12 years, and is currently a campus police officer for High Point University.

“I believe my experience as a Marine, and Police Office [sic] give me unique leadership qualities to fill the current vacant seat,” he wrote in his application. Stevens is Black and a registered Republican according to NC voter registration records.

William Tate

Tate didn’t provide a resume, but stated that his mother, Lena Glenn, and Yvonne Johnson were “good friends and high school classmates,” and that he’s worked with Councilmember Sharon Hightower outside of her duties on council. Tate states that they are a former member of the local NAACP.

“My five year tenure in the United States Army could be very accessible in inducing ideas to aid in the homelessness crisis here in our city,” Tate stated. He’s Black and a registered Democrat.

Brett Alan Walker

Walker has lived in Greensboro his entire life and has lived at their current address for 26 years, according to his application. He didn’t provide a resume. Walker works for Wells Fargo and has worked in software services for banking for nearly three decades.

“I was born in Ohio, but moved here when I was two weeks old,” he wrote. “I’ve learned from our history; from the Woolworth’s sit-in’s to the Nazi-Klan shootout. Our city is diverse and has experienced many racial upheavals, but we’ve learned from those challenges and have become a city that values diversity. It’s our strength. I would do everything in my power to make our city the shining example it can become.” Walker writes in his application. He’s interested in the job because he wants “to serve the people and advance our ideas of what a community can achieve.” He’s white and unaffiliated.

Sherry Walker

Walker is a teacher at Sedalia Elementary School, but didn’t provide a resume. “I am interested in serving the Greensboro people to be apart [sic] of the change that is taking place in Greensboro. Listening to ideas and incorporating new ideas,” she wrote in her application. Walker is Black and a registered Democrat.

Pamela Watson

Watson hails from Kansas and Texas and is a licensed therapeutic foster care parent according to her resume. In her application she writes that she is “very interested in the community services and resources to the residents of Guilford county. Want the residents of Guilford county to be informed of his [sic] the city council serves as spokesperson for the community interests.” Watson is Black and unaffiliated.